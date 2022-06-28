Missouri softball head coach Larissa Anderson announced Tuesday that Jeff Cottrill will serve as the Tigers’ next hitting coach.
Cottrill spent the past seven years at Oklahoma State, serving five years as an assistant coach. The Cowgirls impressed offensively, finishing top 10 nationally in home runs, doubles, runs, hits and slugging percentage. Oklahoma State tallied a Big 12 championship and College World Series appearance this season.
Cotrrill’s daughter, Julia, started at catcher and led the Cowgirls in home runs this season. She transferred to Oklahoma State after two seasons at Florida.