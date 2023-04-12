Missouri softball remained undefeated in midweek matchups after run-ruling Lindenwood 9-0 in five innings Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Behind freshman pitcher Cierra Harrison, the Tigers improved to 24-18 this season ahead of their home series against Mississippi (23-18, 3-9 Southeastern Conference) this weekend.
Harrison struck out six in the circle, holding the Lions (13-21) to just one hit and no runs in a complete-game performance.
At the top of Missouri’s lineup, Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold paced the Tigers at the plate, both going 2-for-3. Catcher Megan Moll also notched her first home run of the season, a two-run long ball to right field in the third inning.
Junior Riley Frizell got in on the action, launching her own two-run homer over the right-field fence in the first.
A string of hits in the first contributed to the bulk of Missouri’s runs.
Laird came home on an Honnold triple to right field after knocking a double of her own into the outfield. A Kara Daly RBI and a Maddie Gallagher double added two more runs, and Frizell’s two-run home run closed the frame.
Missouri added another run in the second thanks to hits by Payton Jackson and Julia Crenshaw.
Honnold then tripled for the second time of the game in the fourth inning and scored on a Crenshaw sacrifice fly to score Missouri’s final run.
After downing the Lions at home, the Tigers continue their nine-game homestand with a three-game series against Ole Miss starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The SEC series will continue with Game 2 starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and will wrap at 6 p.m. Monday.