MU softball was picked to finish eighth in the Southeastern Conference's Preseason Coaches' Poll, the conference announced Thursday.
The Tigers received 63 points in the poll, which is conducted by the league's 13 head coaches.
MU is slotted ahead of five teams — Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and South Carolina — but trails top-ranked Florida by 71 points. With 84 points, Kentucky is one spot ahead of MU.
The ESPN.com/Softball America Preseason Top 25 poll unveiled MU as the nation's No. 23 team Tuesday. Eight SEC programs rank ahead of the Tigers in the poll. Auburn, who was ranked one spot behind MU in the SEC preseason poll, was ranked two spots ahead of it in the top 25 poll.
MU's standout shortstop Jenna Laird was named to the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List.
Laird, who has been listed among the nation's top 100 players by Softball America, Extra Elite and D1Softball in recent days, continues to catch national attention ahead of the season.
This selection marks the second consecutive season that Laird has been named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List.
Laird joins 17 other SEC players also featured on the list, the most of any conference.
The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalists will be announced April 19, shortly followed with the Top 10 announcement May 3.
MU softball begins its season Feb. 10 when the Tigers take on Texas in Clearwater, Florida.
