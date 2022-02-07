As Missouri softball’s season inches closer, multiple Tigers have been named to preseason honors lists.
Jenna Laird, Hatti Moore and Brooke Wilmes were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team on Monday. Missouri and Florida each landed three players on the team, tying for the most of any program.
Earlier on Monday, Softball America selected Wilmes and Laird as Preseason All-Americans. Wilmes was placed on the first team as an outfielder. Laird, who will serve as Missouri’s shortstop this spring, was placed on the third team at the at-large position.