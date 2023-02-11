Laurin Krings

Laurin Krings

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri softball shook off some preseason rust and came out swinging for the second day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Saturday in Clearwater, Florida. 

Laurin Krings' impressive performance in the circle, and lots of Tiger action at the plate, clinched their 6-1 victory over No. 8 Northwestern. 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

