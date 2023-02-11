Missouri softball shook off some preseason rust and came out swinging for the second day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Saturday in Clearwater, Florida.
Laurin Krings' impressive performance in the circle, and lots of Tiger action at the plate, clinched their 6-1 victory over No. 8 Northwestern.
The Wildcats got on the board early when senior Angela Zedak sent a home run over the right field fence in the second inning. Northwestern put runners on first and second base, but a failed bunt attempt fielded by third baseman Kara Daly held the Wildcats to one run.
The Tigers tried to answer in the third inning, loading the bases with Jenna Laird, Alex Honnold and Riley Frizell, but failed after Vanessa Hollingsworth's grounder to third ended the opportunity.
Krings promptly shut down the Wildcat offense and sent her teammates back to the plate.
Sophomore Julia Crenshaw started the fourth inning by launching one back into left field for a double and sprinting home shortly after to tie the contest 1-1.
The fifth inning saw even more success for the Tigers. Krings delivered another no-hit inning, striking out two batters. Laird kicked off the top of the lineup and junior Alex Honnold homered to score two runs and put Missouri on top.
The Tigers extended their lead in the sixth inning scoring three more off a string of hits from Addie Lange, Laird, Honnold and Frizell. Northwestern switched pitchers and shut Missouri down to hold the score 6-1.
The Wildcats had an opportunity to answer in the seventh, but Krings shut them out to cement the victory.
Missouri faced Louisville shortly after, but a rain delay in the fourth inning ended up canceling the game.
The Tigers are currently 2-1 in their opening weekend and will play Prairie View A&M at 11:30 a.m. Sunday to round out the weekend in Florida.