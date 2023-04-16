A pitcher's duel turned into a scoring frenzy in Sunday's matchup between Missouri and Ole Miss at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Both teams battled relentless pitching and dialed-in defenses for most of the game, but the Tigers fell 7-6 behind a five-run seventh inning from the visiting Rebels in Columbia.
Missouri (25-19, 4-13 Southeastern Conference) was only three outs away from taking its first SEC series, but it couldn't pull off the win. The Tigers will have another chance in the final game of the series at 6 p.m. Monday, where Missouri governor Mike Parson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Laurin Krings started in the circle for Missouri, collecting nine strikeouts but giving up three runs on five hits. Although both Emma Nichols and Megan Schumacher also pitched in the seventh inning, Krings returned to the circle after hits and walks off of the seniors dug Missouri into a deeper hole.
Krings previously left the game after issuing a walk while the Tigers were still in the lead. Back in the circle with a four-run deficit and only one out in the same inning, she claimed her ninth strikeout and a groundout to wrap Ole Miss' (24-20, 4-10) damaging last inning.
"Obviously, hindsight, yeah, leave Krings in," Tigers coach Larissa Anderson said of her decision to pull the junior early. "Might be a different ball game. But, at the same time, I trust our bullpen and I trust what they are prepared to do. We just didn't execute."
Pitching took center stage in the first four innings, as both defenses refused to give up the first run of the contest.
Alex Honnold broke Missouri's hitting drought, notching the team's first hit in the fourth with a single to right field. Honnold went 2-for-3 during the matchup with a pivotal RBI bunt in the fifth.
Sophomore Kara Daly followed Honnold's shot with a full-count walk, and Julia Crenshaw's sacrifice-fly to center field scored one and gave the Tigers the lead. Missouri lost an opportunity to extend it, though, stranding runners on first and third.
The Tigers scored two more runs in the fifth. With the bases loaded, Honnold laid down a bunt to score Maddie Snider and Crenshaw was hit by a pitch to score one more.
"I saw bases loaded and I wasn't really hitting the ball very well," Honnold said. "But willing to get the bunt down was really good for our momentum on our side."
Missouri stranded more runners, though, leaving the frame with the bases loaded.
Ole Miss closed the gap in the sixth on a two-run home run. The Rebels capitalized on Missouri's pitching problems in the seventh to score five and take the lead.
Down 7-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Missouri rallied late off a pair of singles by Payton Jackson and Crenshaw to score one and load the bases with two outs. Katie Chester drove two more runners in with a line-drive single of her own to right field.
The comeback attempt came to a close, however, when Chantice Phillips battled her way to a full count just to ground out to Ole Miss shortstop Mikayla Allee.
"I'm disappointed, obviously, in the result," Anderson said. "I like the resilience and the fight from our offense at the end. You know, you're down and you have the winning run on base — I mean, that's impressive to do. And I love the fight that they showed."
The loss was another final-inning failure for the Tigers, who have blown their fair share of seventh-inning leads.
"When you're not winning as often as you would like, you know what's at stake and you feel that pressure," Anderson said. "When you're in the seventh inning and you start to count down ... then you're getting caught up in the moment rather than just focusing on this one pitch. And that's the inexperience that we have."