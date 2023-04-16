A pitcher's duel turned into a scoring frenzy in Sunday's matchup between Missouri and Ole Miss at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Both teams battled relentless pitching and dialed-in defenses for most of the game, but the Tigers fell 7-6 behind a five-run seventh inning from the visiting Rebels in Columbia.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

