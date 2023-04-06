Alex Honnold Mug

Alex Honnold

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Despite falling behind early in its series opener against LSU on Thursday, Missouri softball bounced back with two multi-run innings late to beat the 11th-ranked Bayou Bengals 8-6 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Missouri has now won two games in a row after run-ruling Alabama 11-3 on Sunday, while LSU had its seven-game winning streak snapped by the visitors.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you