Despite falling behind early in its series opener against LSU on Thursday, Missouri softball bounced back with two multi-run innings late to beat the 11th-ranked Bayou Bengals 8-6 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Missouri has now won two games in a row after run-ruling Alabama 11-3 on Sunday, while LSU had its seven-game winning streak snapped by the visitors.
LSU (31-7, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) scored two runs in the second inning via back-to-back bases-loaded walks.
Missouri answered with a run of its own on a fielder’s choice in the third.
After falling behind 5-1, MU (23-16, 3-10) evened the score with four runs in the fifth.
Jenna Laird singled to start the inning and advanced to third on Alex Honnold’s double to right field. Laird scored on Kara Daly’s fielder’s choice to kick-start the comeback.
With two outs and runners on second and third, junior Maddie Gallagher laced a two-run single up the middle to tie the game at 5.
After allowing a run in the bottom of the fifth, MU answered back in the sixth, with the top of its lineup again proving pivotal.
After a groundout to start the frame, Laird, Honnold, Julia Crenshaw and Daly reached base on an error, walk, single and single, respectively. Crenshaw later came home on a double steal for the Tigers’ third and final run of the inning.
Despite multiple opportunities to do so, LSU couldn’t answer the seven runs scored by MU between the fifth and sixth innings.
Taylor Pannell picked up her fifth save of the season after stranding runners on the corners in the seventh. Emma Nichols (1-0) picked up the win in relief, allowing just one hit and a walk while recording five outs.
Honnold paced the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a single, double and three walks. Gallagher had three RBI, while Daly drove in a pair of runs.
Missouri has an opportunity to win the out-of-town series at 6 p.m. Friday.