After multiple games without any offensive consistency, Missouri softball's lineup showed some Friday.
The Tigers ended their three-game losing streak Friday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 5-4 extra innings win over Oregon State. The Tigers are now 3-1 this year in extra innings.
Missouri struggled early as Sophie Dandola gave up four runs in the first inning. Dandola allowed multiple two RBI doubles to put the Tigers in an early hole. Jordan Weber came on in relief and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
The storyline for Missouri this year has been resiliency. The Tigers rallied late in their wins against Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech last week. Missouri responded similarly against the Beavers with four runs in the fourth inning. Kimberly Wert got Missouri on the board with a two-run RBI double to center field. Later that inning, Hannah McGivern scored on a wild pitch. The next at-bat, Emma Raabe singled to score Kendal Cook and tie the game.
An early bullpen game called for Eli Daniel in an unusual spot. Daniel, primarily used as a closer, came on in the fifth and pitched well. Daniel kept Missouri in the game when the Tigers' offense stalled in the later innings.
As the game went to extra innings, the Tigers finally answered and clinched the victory with a Hatti Moore walk-off single in the ninth inning.
Missouri's win over Oregon State is the first in program history, previously going 0-5 against the Beavers.
In the second game of the day, Missouri wasn't as lucky. The Tigers lost to UC Davis 11-3.
The Tigers took an early lead off a Megan Moll solo home run in the third inning. Later that inning, Jazmyn Rollin hit a RBI single to score Brooke Wilmes. Wert added on to the lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run, her second on the year.
Missouri surrendered the lead in the fifth inning as the Tigers couldn't find an answer pitching-wise. Starter Emma Nichols struck out eight batters in her 4 2/3 innings, the most by any Missouri pitcher this season. Nichols hot start cooled off however, as she was responsible for three runs scoring in the fifth inning.
The Tigers went to Megan Schumacher, but she couldn't stop the bleeding as Missouri gave up eight runs in the fifth. UC Davis would score another three runs in the seventh, while the Tigers were unable to rally.
Missouri continues action as they take on New Mexico at 11:30 a.m. and California at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.