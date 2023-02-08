Missouri softball is still itching to punch its ticket to the Women’s College World Series, where the Tigers have not been since 2011.

The Tigers fell short of the same goal last year after two losses to Arizona at home in an NCAA Regional abruptly ended their season. Despite last year’s outcome, coach Larissa Anderson says her team’s ambition hasn’t wavered.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you