Alex Honnold Mug

Alex Honnold

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Despite falling behind early in its series-opening game against LSU on Thursday, Missouri softball bounced back with two multi-run innings late to upset the No. 11 Bayou Bengals.

Missouri triumphed 8-6 over LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, abruptly ending their opponent's seven-game winning streak.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

