Despite falling behind early in its series-opening game against LSU on Thursday, Missouri softball bounced back with two multi-run innings late to upset the No. 11 Bayou Bengals.
Missouri triumphed 8-6 over LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, abruptly ending their opponent's seven-game winning streak.
LSU (31-7, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) collected two runs in the second inning via back-to-back bases-loaded walks. Missouri answered with one of its own on a fielder's choice in the third.
After falling behind 5-1, Missouri (23-16, 3-10) evened the score with a four-run top of the fifth.
Jenna Laird singled to start the inning and advanced to third on Alex Honnold's double to right field. Laird scored on Kara Daly's fielder's choice to kick-start the comeback.
With two outs and runners on second and third, junior Maddie Gallagher laced a two-RBI single up the middle to tie the game at 5.
After allowing a run in the bottom of the fifth, MU answered back in the sixth, with the top of its lineup again proving deadly.
After a groundout to start the frame, Laird, Honnold, Julia Crenshaw and Daly reached base off an error, walk and two singles, respectively. Crenshaw later came home on a double steal for the Tigers' third and final run of the inning.
Despite multiple opportunities to do so, LSU was unable to answer the seven runs scored by MU between the fifth and sixth innings. LSU stranded runners in the seventh to clinch Missouri's win.
Honnold paced the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a single, double and three walks. Gallagher had three RBI, and Daly had two.
Missouri has an opportunity to take the out-of-town series at 6 p.m. Friday.