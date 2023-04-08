Missouri softball fell short in its attempt to bring home this season’s first Southeastern Conference series win, dropping its second straight game against LSU.
MU fell 9-1 in the final game of the three-day road series Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The No. 11 Bayou Bengals (33-7, 6-6 SEC) took the weekend behind Saturday’s run-rule win as well as Friday’s 3-1 victory.
Missouri (23-18, 3-12) claimed its sole win in an 8-6 upset Thursday.
Junior Alex Honnold paced MU at the plate in the series finale, going 2-for-3 hitting, including a solo home run in the third inning.
LSU added three runs in the second off a two-run homer and a bases-loaded walk.
Honnold was first at the plate after LSU took a three-run lead, and she homered over the center-field fence. The long ball was the West Des Moines, Iowa, outfielder’s ninth of the season.
Missouri compiled only four total hits in the five-inning outing and was unable to hold LSU at bay behind a six-run fourth.
Seven hits — including Georgia Clark’s second home run of the series — by LSU’s lineup all contributed to the deadly fourth inning.
Jenna Laird, Honnold and Julia Crenshaw fell 1-2-3 in the fifth to clinch LSU’s run-rule victory at Tiger Park.
Jordan Weber was the starter in the circle, but only pitched one inning before freshman Taylor Pannell relieved her for two more. Laurin Krings then pitched the final inning of the contest.
Missouri return to Columbia this week for a midweek matchup against Lindenwood at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Missouri will then host its third-to-last SEC opponent, Mississippi, in a three-game series starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
MU has been unable to measure up to their competitive conference through five SEC series. With only four total series left in the regular season, Missouri’s poor record against conference and top-25 opponents might prove dangerous as the postseason looms closer.