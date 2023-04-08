Missouri softball fell short in its attempt to bring home this season’s first Southeastern Conference series win, dropping its second straight game against LSU.

MU fell 9-1 in the final game of the three-day road series Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

