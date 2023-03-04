For the second consecutive day, No. 24 Missouri softball split a pair of games at the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational. The Tigers clobbered Maine 10-0 but fell to Tulsa 6-5 Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Tigers (14-6) wrap up play at the invitational with a 1 p.m. game Sunday at Tulsa.
(24) Missouri 10, Maine 0, 5 innings: The Tigers scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning and held the Black Bears scoreless in the bottom half to put the run-rule into effect.
Sophomore Julia Crenshaw started the final rally with a single to left field. Riley Frizell walked, and sophomore Kara Daly knocked an RBI single up the middle, scoring Crenshaw. A sacrifice fly by Chantice Phillips scored Frizell and allowed Daly to advance to third base.
Maddie Gallagher singled to center field, scoring Daly.
The Tigers then loaded the bases before Rock Bridge alum Maddie Snider delivered a bases-clearing triple.
Megan Schumacher (2-0) allowed one hit and needed just 41 pitches to earn the win in the circle.
Tulsa 6, (24) Missouri 5: Daly hit two home runs, but the Golden Hurricane scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.
Missouri was first on the board, snatching the lead in the third inning thanks to Daly’s first homer, a two-run shot to left field.
Missouri added another run in the top of the fourth, but Tulsa answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Daly broke a 5-all tie with a solo homer in the top of the seventh, but Laurin Krings (5-4) couldn’t keep the Golden Hurricane off the board in the bottom half.