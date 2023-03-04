Kara Daly mug (copy)

Kara Daly.

 Courtesy of MU athletics

For the second consecutive day, No. 24 Missouri softball split a pair of games at the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational. The Tigers clobbered Maine 10-0 but fell to Tulsa 6-5 Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

The Tigers (14-6) wrap up play at the invitational with a 1 p.m. game Sunday at Tulsa.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023.

