Both Missouri softball and UCF were hot at the plate in Wednesday’s top-25 nonconference matchup.
The No. 23 Tigers used a five-run third inning and a four-run fifth inning to beat the No. 20 Golden Knights 11-8 in Orlando, Florida.
Although the Knights (3-2) got on the board early thanks to junior Jada Cody’s solo home run in the first inning, Missouri answered.
Sophomore Kara Daly doubled in the second inning and was brought home via a Katie Chester RBI groundout.
Missouri (4-2) cycled through its entire lineup in the third inning, forcing the Knights to make pitching changes. Back-to-back doubles by Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold, a two-run home run by Julia Crenshaw and an RBI single from Chester put five more runs on the board for the Tigers.
UCF scored runs in every inning of the game but never regained the lead.
Crenshaw, who tallied her second home run of the season Wednesday, doubled off the wall in the fourth, driving in Honnold to extend Missouri’s lead to 7-3.
Laird tallied her second RBI of the game to pair with a three-run homer by Honnold in the fifth inning to extend Missouri’s lead.
MU freshman Cierra Harrison relieved starting pitcher Laurin Krings in the bottom half of the fifth and struck out three consecutive batters in the sixth, just as the Knights started to chip away at the Tigers’ lead.
UCF hit three home runs in the final three innings but had dug too deep a hole against the Tigers.
Krings earned the win with four innings of work, and Taylor Pannell worked the seventh for the save.
Missouri’s defense recorded three consecutive outs to end the game.
Missouri wraps up its tour of Florida this weekend, starting with a matchup against Butler at 9 a.m. Friday in the FIU Panther Invitational in Miami.
The Tigers also will play Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. Friday and FIU at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
