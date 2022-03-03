After playing its first three weeks in Florida and California, Missouri softball gets to play in front of its home crowd for the first time this season.
The Tigers (12-4) play four games from Friday to Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in the Mizzou Tournament.
Missouri’s home opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday against St. Thomas. The Tigers continue with games against Bradley and St. Thomas on Saturday before closing the weekend against Bradley on Sunday.
Missouri won’t just draw fans from campus, it will bring at least one alumnus back from out of state.
Rusty Martin graduated from MU in 1984 and has stayed connected to the school through the Mizzou Alumni Association, the Jefferson Club, Rocky Mountain Tigers and, of course, athletics.
Martin is making the drive to Columbia from his home in Denver on Thursday and said he hopes to see at least one of Missouri’s games this weekend. Like most fans, he knows the potential this season holds.
“I’m very optimistic that they’re gonna make it to the Women’s (College) World Series this year,” Martin said. “I think they’ve got the team, and the coach and the backing to go that far, and I am gonna be pulling for them.”
The Tigers have met expectations up to this point. Missouri was ranked No. 15 in the most recent USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.
The Tigers looked their best last weekend in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, where they picked up a win over then-No. 9 Oregon and run-ruled then-No. 5 Washington while going 4-1 on the trip.
Casidy Chaumont, Kimberly Wert and Kendyll Bailey headlined the weekend with offensive explosions. Chaumont went 8 for 13 (.615) with two home runs and earned SEC Co-Player of the Week honors. Wert and Bailey each hit three home runs over the five games.
With the arrival of Bradley and St. Thomas this weekend, the Tigers must shift focus.
Bradley (7-7) has recovered after a 1-4 start. Missouri will be the Braves’ second ranked opponent of the season; Bradley lost 2-1 to then-No. 21 Auburn on Saturday. The Braves’ offense has been hit or miss. The team has scored at least seven runs in six of its games while being held to two runs or fewer in five contests.
St. Thomas (2-8) has yet to find its footing and comes to Columbia with hopes of ending an eight-game losing skid. After going 33-10 in Division III last season, the Tommies made the jump to Division I, where they have struggled early. St. Thomas has surrendered at least five runs in every game this season.
Perhaps more important to the fans than any opponent is the fact that the Tigers are back in Columbia.
Missouri’s reemergence as a World Series contender has been met with enthusiasm. Fan support culminated in the final game of last season’s Super Regional against James Madison when Mizzou Softball Stadium set a new attendance record of 2,686.
“That’s kind of what I’m kinda looking forward to is just seeing the energy of the crowd and the support for that team — and they certainly deserve it,” Martin said.