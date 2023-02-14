Laurin Krings (copy)

Laurin Krings

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri softball started its season over the weekend, going 3-2 at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. 

Over the five games, Jenna Laird's performance earned her a spot on the NFCA Leadoff Classic's All-Tournament Team. The starting shortstop hit .500, posted a .667 slugging percentage and was 6 for 6 on stolen-base attempts.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

