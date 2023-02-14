Missouri softball started its season over the weekend, going 3-2 at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.
Over the five games, Jenna Laird's performance earned her a spot on the NFCA Leadoff Classic's All-Tournament Team. The starting shortstop hit .500, posted a .667 slugging percentage and was 6 for 6 on stolen-base attempts.
The No. 23 Tigers also picked up their first ranked win of the year over then-No. 8 Northwestern on Saturday.
Head coach Larissa Anderson said she was happy with how her team played, but will be making adjustments going forward, especially with the lineup.
"We're just up and down because of our inexperience," she said.
Anderson said she plans to keep junior Laird and senior Alex Honnold at the top of the lineup while spots three, four and five continue to fluctuate. She also voiced the need for a catcher who's more consistent behind the plate and in the batter's box.
The Tigers had to shake some preseason jitters after their first loss of the season against national runner-up Texas. Anderson said her team was "trying to do too much" in that game and was more concerned with the "name on their chest rather than just going out and playing Missouri softball."
There was no evidence of inexperience in the circle, however. Junior Laurin Krings and freshman Cierra Harrison set the tempo for Missouri's victories.
Krings allowed just one run and four hits in a complete-game victory against the Wildcats. Anderson said Krings' execution in the circle definitely had an impact on Missouri's defense.
"If you have a pitcher that is controlling the strike zone and getting easy outs and getting key strikeouts, it elevates everybody's confidence," Anderson said. "And we're still unsure of who we are as a team."
Harrison picked up a pair of wins against Fordham and Prairie View A&M in the circle, allowing just two hits and notching 14 strikeouts over eight total innings in her Missouri debut.
Anderson said the young pitcher has the "it" factor and "the best freshman arm" she's had on the team during her five years at Missouri.
The Tigers will remain in the Sunshine State this week, facing Central Florida (3-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. On Friday, Missouri will kick-off play in the Panther Invitational against Butler at 9 a.m. in Miami, where MU is also slated to play Pittsburgh and Florida International.