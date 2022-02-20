Through a dizzying array of pitching substitutions, the Terrapins managed to shut down the Tigers’ offense Sunday. In its final contest in The Spring Games in Leesburg, Florida, No. 17 Missouri lost 1-0 to Maryland with a walk-off single scoring the game’s only run.
Terrapins coach Mark Montgomery showed his hand early. Midway through the second inning, the Terrapins had used three pitchers. Montgomery mixed and matched Courtney Wyche, Haley Ellefson and Trinity Schlotterbeck with Missouri hitters. Ellefson, the only southpaw of the three, was brought in sporadically throughout the game to face lefties. In the first three innings, Ellefson pitched to Brooke Wilmes, Alex Honnold and Jenna Laird.
Schlotterbeck took on the bulk of the work, facing 18 batters. Wyche faced 10 and Ellefson four.
The gambit was not solely used to force lefty-on-lefty matchups. It also helped try to keep the Tigers off balance. Missouri second baseman Kendyll Bailey served as one example. In her first at-bat, Bailey faced Schlotterbeck. The next time she stepped into the box, Wyche was in the circle. The third time it was Schlotterbeck and then back to Wyche for her fourth at-bat.
Bailey, who finished 1 for 3 with a double and a walk, wasn’t greatly affected by the switches. The strategy worked as a whole — Missouri was held scoreless for the first time this season — but it failed to yield the dominant results one may expect from a shutout. Missouri collected five hits — including two for extra bases — and seven walks. The Tigers repeatedly had opportunities to score, but nothing ever materialized.
Missouri rallied to put runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the fifth, but a groundout ended the threat.
In the sixth, Kimberly Wert’s leadoff walk provided a glimmer of hope, but pinch runner Maddie Snider was caught stealing for the first time this season. The next two batters walked, but Schlotterbeck entered the circle, collected a strikeout, a fly out and ended the frame.
Missouri starter Jordan Weber put her team in a position to win. Weber again brought a no-hit bid into the late innings. This time it was broken up with one out in the sixth. After the first hit, Weber added another strikeout to her team-leading total but walked the next batter, prompting Missouri coach Larissa Anderson to bring in Megan Schumacher, who quickly ended the inning.
Weber allowed one hit and four walks while keeping the Terrapins scoreless over 5⅔ innings. She tallied seven strikeouts.
In the bottom of the seventh, Missouri third baseman Kara Daly mishandled a ground ball. She recovered, but her throw to first was wide of the bag. In a 0-0 stalemate, Maryland had put its first batter of the inning on second.
After a bunt moved the pinch runner to third, Taylor Liguori cracked an RBI single past a diving Laird at shortstop to end the game.
The loss to Maryland was Missouri’s only defeat in The Spring Games. The Tigers stand at 8-3 after the weekend.