No. 23 Missouri softball shook off some preseason rust and came out swinging on the second day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Saturday in Clearwater, Florida.
Laurin Krings’ dominant performance in the circle, coupled with the Tigers’ success at the plate, clinched Missouri’s 6-1 victory over No. 8 Northwestern.
The Wildcats got on the board early when senior Angela Zedak sent a home run to right field in the second inning.
Northwestern missed a chance to add on after putting runners on first and second when a bunt attempt fielded by third baseman Kara Daly held the Wildcats to one run.
The Tigers tried to answer in the third inning, loading the bases with Jenna Laird, Alex Honnold and Riley Frizell, but failed after Vanessa Hollingsworth’s grounder to third ended the opportunity.
Krings promptly shut down the Wildcats’ offense and sent her teammates back up to the plate.
Sophomore Julia Crenshaw started the fourth inning by launching one to left field for a double and coming home shortly after to tie the game at 1.
The fifth inning saw even more success for the Tigers. Krings delivered another no-hit inning, striking out two batters. Laird reached safely before Honnold homered to put Missouri on top.
The Tigers extended their lead in the sixth inning, scoring three more off a string of hits from Addie Lange, Laird, Honnold and Frizell.
The Wildcats had an opportunity to answer in the seventh, but Krings shut them out to cement the victory.
Missouri faced Louisville shortly after, but a rain delay in the fourth inning postponed the game.
The Tigers are 3-1 and play Prairie View A&M at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
MU’s game against Louisville will resume after the Prairie View A&M game to round out the opening weekend in Florida.