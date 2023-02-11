Laurin Krings

Laurin Krings

 Courtesy of MU athletics

No. 23 Missouri softball shook off some preseason rust and came out swinging on the second day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Saturday in Clearwater, Florida.

Laurin Krings’ dominant performance in the circle, coupled with the Tigers’ success at the plate, clinched Missouri’s 6-1 victory over No. 8 Northwestern.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

