After completing the first two years of her collegiate career with South Carolina, infielder Maddie Gallagher has transferred to Missouri. MU softball coach Larissa Anderson confirmed the news Wednesday.
Gallagher started 56 games, mostly at second base, for the Gamecocks last season. She hit .292, tied for second on the team with 47 hits and logged four triples.
Gallagher posted career highs in RBI (four) and runs (three) against George Washington on Feb. 12, six days before she hit her first collegiate home run against Marshall.
Gallagher was a standout at Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, New York. She was a two-time All-State selection and named the 2019 Nassau County Player of the Year. She also was selected to the Team USA 17U squad that played in the 2019 Pan American Games in Colombia.