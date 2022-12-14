After completing the first two years of her collegiate career with South Carolina, infielder Maddie Gallagher has transferred to Missouri. MU softball coach Larissa Anderson confirmed the news Wednesday.

Gallagher started 56 games, mostly at second base, for the Gamecocks last season. She hit .292, tied for second on the team with 47 hits and logged four triples.

