Missouri softball right fielder Abby George took a couple of steps up catching a pop fly hit by Nebraksa's Caitlynn Neal. This out came later than the Tigers would have hoped, as Nebraska went on a scoring rampage in the bottom of the third inning in the first of two games in this weekend's fall ball schedule.
Nebraska's utility pitcher Courtney Wallace set the tone in the second inning, hitting a solo home run to get her squad on the board. Things just kept going Nebraska's way. The Huskers held Missouri scoreless for six innings and put pitcher Jordan Weber in the hot seat for the entire third inning.
After walking one batter, Weber faced Abbie Squier. Weber threw two balls before throwing a pitch Squier liked. She sent the next pitch deep into left field, pushing Missouri's Chantice Phillips to the outskirts of Bowlin Stadium. Despite meeting the ball just a half step off where it was supposed to land, Phillips crashed into the wall sending two runners home.
The defensive woes didn't stop there. Nebraska's pitcher Olivia Ferrell, who pitched for six innings, hit an infield pop fly sending Weber and catcher Megan Moll to the space between batter's box and the mound. Moll missed the catch and gave way for another two runs.
Offensively, the Tigers weren't much better in the first game. Ending the game with only five hits, the furthest hit coming from shortstop Jenna Laird with her sixth-inning triple. Despite a bleaker offensive performance, first baseman Emma Raabe made sure her hometown felt her presence. Raabe broke the shutout, hammering one to center field for an RBI double. Missouri put a stop to the bleeding after a grueling five-run inning, holding the Huskers scoreless for the remaining four.
Missouri dropped the first matchup but gave the Huskers a run for their money in part two of the series. For three innings, both teams went scoreless. Missouri had one hit and forced an error while Nebraska had three hits getting close to scoring in the bottom of the third.
Things got cracking in the fourth inning. With two outs, Moll hit a single saving the inning from a quick three and out. Phillips followed suit with another single coupled with a Husker error, sending Moll to third. Super senior Brooke Wilmes hit another single to give the Tigers the lead. With that team effort single-run inning, Missouri had already had half the number of hits it had at the end of Game 1.
Despite dropping the first match, the Tigers showed they are still a well-rounded team on both offense and defense. On the mound, Missouri gave Weber, Laurin Krings and Emma Nichols playtime. As a collective, they allowed 16 hits. Defensively, Missouri only made two total errors, while Nebraska made three, all in the second game.
Coach Larissa Anderson and her squad left Lincoln, Nebraska, splitting the doubleheader. Just about mid-way through its fall ball schedule, the Tigers return home for a matchup against Crowder College at 5 p.m. Friday.