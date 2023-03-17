Missouri softball split its doubleheader against No. 8 Florida on Friday in Gainesville, Florida, beating the Gators 7-3 in Game 1 before falling 4-3 in Game 2.

Alex Honnold led the Tigers' offensive outburst in the first game. The junior belted two home runs — a two-run shot in the top of the first and a three-run blast in the top of the fifth. Sophomore Kara Daly added a solo home run in the sixth inning to give Missouri a 6-2 lead.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you