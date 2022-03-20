No. 18 Missouri softball split its Sunday doubleheader, dropping the first game 4-3 to Ball State before beating Stanford 5-0 to finish the Mizzou Classic.
The Tigers (19-9, 0-2 SEC) were without left fielder Casidy Chaumont, who has been among Missouri’s most consistent players both offensively and defensively.
“She’s beat up her body,” Tigers coach Larissa Anderson said. “She’s diving all over the place all the time, so we really wanted to rest her, take it easy on her, let her recover a little bit. She’ll be evaluated tomorrow and we’re pretty much gonna go day-to-day just to see how she feels.”
In what many expected to be Missouri’s easiest matchup of the weekend, the Tigers failed to distance themselves from Ball State (7-16) and eventually got burnt.
Missouri strung together four hits in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. After Jenna Laird doubled down the left-field line, Kimberly Wert stepped into the box in search of her record-breaking 48th home run with the Tigers. She settled for a single and kept the line moving. Kara Daly and Kendyll Bailey then collected back-to-back RBI singles to the opposite field.
Ball State answered on Haley Wynn’s two-run blast in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the third, Laird helped Missouri manufacture a run to retake the lead at 3-2. Laird led off with a single to left field before stealing second. She then advanced to third on a passed ball before Daly scored her with a sacrifice fly.
Ball State’s quest for its first lead of the game gained traction in the sixth inning with a leadoff walk, a typical precursor to a run-scoring inning. After Weber surrendered a game-tying RBI double, Anderson made the change to Megan Schumacher in the circle. A wild pitch followed by a sacrifice fly then put the Cardinals ahead 4-3.
Weber was charged with four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter over 5⅓ innings.
The Tigers’ bats went silent over the final two innings. Missouri got the tying run into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't extend the game.
Laurin Krings turned in a masterful performance against a strong Stanford (20-6) team to make sure the Tigers came away from the weekend with a win. Krings allowed four hits and walked none while blanking the Cardinal over seven innings. The sophomore also added eight strikeouts to her team-leading season total.
“That’s the Laurin Krings that I’ve seen in the bullpen,” Anderson said. “She threw outstanding. She had great composure, and that’s really what she’s been missing.”
Krings’ defensive supporting cast was strong. In the top of the fourth, Laird snagged a line drive and stepped on second to double off Taylor Gindlesperger and wipe away her leadoff double. In the fifth inning, Alex Honnold made a diving catch in right field to save a potential run and end the frame.
For the second time in the day, Missouri pounced for two runs in the first inning. A single, error and walk loaded the bases with two outs for Honnold, who delivered a two-RBI single. The Tigers cost themselves on the bases though as Bailey was thrown out trying to go from first to third on the hit.
In the bottom of the fifth, Megan Moll entered as a pinch hitter and ripped the first pitch she saw to deep left field. The question wasn’t if the ball would leave the yard, it was if it would stay fair. It did, and Missouri led 3-0.
Honnold picked up her third and fourth RBI of the game with a two-out, two-run homer in the sixth inning.
With the win against Stanford, the Tigers salvaged an otherwise difficult weekend in which they went 1-3.
“I think just going out on the weekend on a positive note is gonna let us build into the week,” Moll said. “Obviously we’ve got a lot of work to do, but this was just a really good feeling, and really good energy and good vibes heading into the work week.”