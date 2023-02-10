Missouri softball knew opening its season against defending national runner-up Texas would be a challenge.
The No. 6 Longhorns made sure of that Friday at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.
The No. 23 Tigers fell behind early and couldn't recover in an 11-1 loss.
Missouri struggled on both offensive and defensive, finding it hard to score and unable to keep Texas at bay.
Senior Jordan Weber started in the circle for Missouri. Despite a strong start in the first inning, Weber couldn't hold off an aggressive Longhorn lineup.
Texas scored two runs in the top of the second. The Tigers had a chance to answer in the bottom half but stranded sophomore Julia Crenshaw at third.
Megan Moll got the Tigers started in the third inning, finding her way to first after being hit by a pitch. Jenna Laird followed with a single, but both were stranded in scoring position after Longhorns starter Mac Morgan struck out Kara Daly to end the threat.
Between line drives, bunts and choppy grounders, the Tigers' defense started to slip in the fourth inning. Texas' Katie Cimusz started the inning with a double, a precursor that ultimately lead to five runs.
Texas scored another run in the fifth to push the Tigers to the brink of a mercy-rule loss.
Moll blasted a double to start the bottom of the fifth, and Laird followed with a single. Alex Honnold scored Moll with an RBI groundout.
The Tigers couldn't mount much more of a comeback, and three more runs off reliever Laurin Krings clinched the 11-1 win for the Longhorns.
Missouri 13, Fordham 3, 6 innings: The Tigers bounced back with a run-rule win over the Rams.
Freshman Cierra Harrison won her college debut in the circle, striking out seven and allowing one hit in four innings.
An RBI single by Riley Frizell and an RBI groundout by Vanessa Hollingsworth in the bottom of the first staked the Tigers to an early lead.
Missouri extended its lead to 6-0 in the third. Laird raced around the bases for a triple and scored on a throwing error, Frizell had another RBI single, and Crenshaw hit a two-run home run.
Fordham cut the Tigers' lead in half in the fifth, but the Tigers scored one run in the bottom half of the inning and put the mercy rule into effect with six runs in the sixth.
The Tigers scattered 10 hits and stole five bases in the win.
Missouri faces No. 8 Northwestern at 3 p.m. and Louisville at 5:30 p.m. in the second day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic.
Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
