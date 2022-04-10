No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived.
After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5.
Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get out to a promising start. Chaumont knocked a double down the left field line in the first inning to put runners on second and third. Two batters later, Kendyll Bailey singled, plating Brooke Wilmes and inviting a play at the plate as Chaumont tried to score. After initially being ruled safe, Chaumont was called out after a replay review, but Missouri still led 1-0.
The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the third when Chaumont again found herself in the middle of a Tigers scoring play. With the bases loaded, Mississippi State catcher Mia Davidson attempted to pick Chaumont off first base. She was successful, but in the midst of a rundown, Chaumont ducked to avoid the tag, flipping first baseman Riley Hull over and allowing Jenna Laird to score from third.
Missouri’s early leads were short-lived. After the Tigers went ahead in the first inning, the Bulldogs (26-14, 7-5) rallied in the bottom of the second, tying the game with a two-out RBI single. After the Tigers jumped back in front in the top of the third, Jackie McKenna blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to put Mississippi State on top 4-2.
The Tigers rallied in the late innings, which was made possible by Megan Schumacher’s relief appearance in which she allowed one run — unearned — in 3⅔ innings.
Wilmes started the comeback with a solo homer in the top of the fifth, pulling Missouri within a run of the Bulldogs.
The Tigers continued in the sixth inning. With two outs and Alex Honnold on first base, Riley Frizell pinch hit and poked a pop-up into shallow right field. The ball was never caught, instead dropping between the Mississippi State second baseman and right fielder. Honnold came all the way around to score and tie the game, and Frizell advanced to second on a throwing error.
Maddie Snider was then sent in to pinch run for Frizell. The move that was not deemed illegal until after Gabi Deters hit what was thought to be an RBI single to make it 5-4, Missouri. The misstep was caught though, andfter Deters’ at-bat, the inning ended abruptly. The umpires ruled Snider’s substitution improper, making her out and reverting the score back to 4-4.
The teams continued to go back and forth. Missouri scored in the top of the seventh on Mississippi State’s fourth error of the game. But the Bulldogs answered with one out remaining in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single to send the game to extras.
The Tigers dominated the eighth inning to ride to victory. Deters turned around the first pitch she saw for a two-run home run. In the next at-bat, Laird struck a ball to deep center field that took an awkward bounce. After racing around the bases, Laird was initially called out at home, but an obstruction call on Mississippi State gave her an inside-the-park home run and Missouri an 8-5 lead that would hold through the end of the inning.