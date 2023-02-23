Missouri softball defeated Cal Poly and BYU on the opening day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
The No. 21 Tigers (11-2) run-ruled both teams Thursday, overpowering Cal Poly 9-1 and BYU 11-3.
In NCAA Division I softball, the run rule ends the contest early if one team is up by eight or more runs after five or more equal innings.
Neither team — nor the rain on the West Coast — could stop Missouri's powerful offense.
Cal Poly (5-3) was on the board early in the first game, scoring its only run in the first inning off starting pitcher Cierra Harrison.
A scoreless second for each team was followed by a frenzy of Missouri hits in the third.
Jenna Laird, Alex Honnold and Julia Crenshaw loaded the bases, and Kara Daly delivered. The sophomore hit a grand slam to put the Tigers on the board.
Missouri scored another run in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to put the game on their opponents' bats.
The Mustangs failed to answer, enacting the mercy rule and ending the game early.
The Tigers' batting was hot in their game against BYU (7-3) as well, notching four home runs. Crenshaw led the way with two — one in the first inning and another in the fourth.
Honnold and Crenshaw hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, putting Missouri ahead early.
The Tigers scored another in the third when a Crenshaw single drove home Honnold, and then MU went to work in the fourth. Riley Frizell knocked a two-run home run and hits by Maddie Gallagher, Kelsee Mortimer, Maddie Snider and Honnold allowed Missouri to run up the score.
Crenshaw's second homer — a three-run blast — finalized the score and Missouri's lead over the Cougars.
BYU could not mount a comeback and the game ended before the Tigers could even bat in the fifth inning.
Missouri will play again at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Oregon State. On Saturday, the Tigers will face No. 24 Oregon at 5 p.m. and Long Beach State at 7:30 p.m. in the final day of the tournament.
