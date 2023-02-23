Julia Crenshaw

Julia Crenshaw

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri softball defeated Cal Poly and BYU on the opening day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.

The No. 21 Tigers (11-2) run-ruled both teams Thursday, overpowering Cal Poly 9-1 and BYU 11-3.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science.

