Alex Honnold Mug

Alex Honnold

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Alex Honnold’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning got Missouri softball off to a fast start, and the Tigers went on to defeat Northern Iowa 4-1 on Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Honnold’s blast to left field scored leadoff hitter Jenna Laird to put MU on the board. The Tigers doubled their lead in the second inning as Chantice Phillips ran home on an error and Julie Crenshaw grounded out to score Payton Jackson.

