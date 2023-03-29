Alex Honnold’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning got Missouri softball off to a fast start, and the Tigers went on to defeat Northern Iowa 4-1 on Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Honnold’s blast to left field scored leadoff hitter Jenna Laird to put MU on the board. The Tigers doubled their lead in the second inning as Chantice Phillips ran home on an error and Julie Crenshaw grounded out to score Payton Jackson.
Missouri starter Jordan Weber kept Northern Iowa off the scoreboard in her four innings of work. Weber allowed two hits and struck out four.
The Panthers (17-10) cut into MU’s lead in the top of the sixth on a Mya Dodge single, but between reliever Megan Schumacher and closer Taylor Pannell, the Tigers closed out the contest.
Missouri (21-14, 1-8 Southeastern Conference) returns to league play with a three-game series against Alabama (24-10, 2-4), which begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.