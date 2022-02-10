After anticipation and expectations have brewed all offseason, Missouri softball’s season opener is at the doorstep.
The Tigers head south to Leesburg, Florida, for five games spanning three days in the Northern Lights Invitational. The invitational includes matchups between “top teams who never or only occasionally practice outdoors before the season begins,” its website stated. Missouri, which has utilized Devine Pavilion — an indoor athletics training complex — for much of the offseason, fits that bill.
“It’s gonna be different vision,” coach Larissa Anderson said. “When you see a ball inside for two months and then all of the sudden you’re outside with the bright blue sky and the sun, it’s gonna take a little adjusting, but we just have to control what we can control.”
The Tigers officially kick off their season at 9 a.m. Friday against Penn State. The Nittany Lions struggled last season, going 7-34 while playing an all-Big Ten schedule. Barring a season-opening disaster, Missouri is in line to start its quest for the Women's College World Series on a strong note.
Shortly after its first game, Missouri is scheduled to take on Connecticut at 11:30 a.m. The Huskies present a more formidable challenge. After going 22-20 last spring, UConn, similar to Missouri, returns nearly all of its starters.
The Tigers follow up Friday’s games with two more Saturday. Missouri plays Wisconsin, which posted a losing record in 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday before going head-to-head with Virginia Tech at 5 p.m.
The Hokies lost in Super Regionals last year and are ranked No. 13 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, just two spots behind Missouri, and boast one of the best pitchers in Keely Rochard. The senior recorded the second-most strikeouts in the NCAA last spring while pitching a 1.38 ERA. Softball America named Rochard a first-team Preseason All-American.
This will be the Tigers and Hokies’ fourth game of the invitational, so it is unclear if Missouri will face Rochard. Regardless, this game has the makings to be among the Tigers’ best of the year.
Missouri rounds out the weekend at noon Sunday against No. 24 Liberty. The Flames went 44-15 last season but lost their two leading home run hitters in Amber Bishop-Riley and Autumn Bishop this offseason.
Liberty returns ace Emily Kirby, who registered a 1.92 ERA last spring and led the team in strikeouts.
The Tigers hit the ground running this weekend, playing five games in less than 72 hours. Managing the pitching staff will be crucial, especially with Missouri’s two most-competitive games as its last two of the invitational.
Overall, the weekend will serve as an early measuring stick — the first mile of the marathon that is the season.
“You cannot go out and try to win the World Series on day one,” Anderson said.