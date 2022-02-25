No. 16 Missouri made a strong impression in its first day in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, an event that features a handful of the country's top teams, in Cathedral City, California, on Friday.
The Tigers defeated No. 9 Oregon 6-2 before walking off Texas Tech for 2-1 win.
Missouri backed a strong showing in the circle with a consistent offensive attack to topple Oregon.
More than anything, the Tigers took advantage of their opportunities against their ranked opponent.
With runners on second and third and two outs in the top of the first inning, Kendyll Bailey had a chance to swing early momentum in either direction. She made sure it went in favor of Missouri.
Bailey hit a grounder into left field that bounced between the diving Oregon third baseman and shortstop. Jenna Laird and Maddie Snider — pinch running for Kimberly Wert — crossed home to put Missouri ahead 2-0.
In the fourth, the Tigers looked destined for their third consecutive scoreless inning after the first two batters of the frame were retired.
Casidy Chaumont stepped into the box and blooped a pop-up over the outstretched glove of Oregon starter Jordan Dail for an infield single. Chaumont was safe by inches.
Brooke Wilmes drove the next pitch deep into the outfield. Ducks center fielder Hanna Delgado quickly ran out of room and could only watch as the ball flew over the fence.
With Wilmes’ blast, the Tigers had scored their first four runs of the game with two outs.
Oregon faced an uphill battle; the Ducks trailed 4-0 and were tasked with figuring out Missouri starter Jordan Weber, something that was proving as difficult for them as it had for nearly every other team Weber has faced this season. Through the first three innings, Oregon had failed to put a runner on base.
The fourth inning was different. A leadoff walk gave Oregon its first base runner before a single the following at-bat put a second Duck aboard. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third.
Finally with a chance to score, Oregon seized the moment with Allee Bunker’s single to left. One runner scored and a second was headed home, but she wouldn’t make it. Chaumont delivered the throw to the plate in plenty of time. With the help of catcher Hatti Moore’s lunging tag, Chaumont cut the second runner down at home and added to her already lengthy highlight reel.
Chaumont flashed the leather again on the next play, making a catch up against the left field fence.
After benefitting from two hits, a walk and a wild pitch, the Ducks exited the fourth inning with a single run.
Weber allowed two runs, four hits and two walks in a complete-game effort.
In the two instances when Weber faltered and Oregon scored, the Tigers’ lineup picked its pitcher up.
After Oregon cut Missouri’s lead to three in the fourth inning, Wert led off the fifth with a home run that cleared the left field fence and fans that sat in the bleachers behind it.
Delgado homered in the sixth for Oregon, again pulling the Ducks within three runs of the Tigers. In the top of the seventh, Missouri manufactured an insurance run to make it 6-2.
After its win over Oregon, Missouri faced Texas Tech for the night game which Laurin Krings quickly took command of.
Krings overpowered the Red Raiders during her complete-game masterpiece. By the time the night was over, the sophomore had amassed 14 strikeouts, shattering her previous career high. She allowed three hits and two walks while holding Texas Tech to one run.
Rather than a luxury, Krings’ shutdown performance was a necessity for the Tigers, as their offensive success from the day’s first game did not carry over.
Eventually, in the bottom of the seventh, Kara Daly delivered the walk-off hit, an infield single that plated Snider from third and gave Krings a much-deserved win.
Krings’ only trouble came in keeping the inning’s leadoff hitter off base — an issue that has plagued her at various points this season. It almost cost her in the second inning, when Krings walked the first Red Raider she faced. Texas Tech worked to put runners on second and third with one out. However, the scoring difficulties that have afflicted the Red Raiders all season emerged again.
A pitch got away from Moore behind the plate, and she tossed the ball to Krings, who was covering home, as Payton Jackson raced to score. The throw made it in time, and the second out of the inning was recorded. Krings whiffed the next batter to keep the Red Raiders off the board.
Krings couldn't pitch around her problems with the leadoff hitter forever. The issue came around to bite her in the fifth.
Abbie Orrick’s leadoff double was the hit that did it. After two fly outs moved Orrick to third and then home, Texas Tech led 1-0.
Then Missouri’s offense kicked into gear. In the bottom of the inning, Chaumont laced a double out of the ninth spot in the order. Wilmes quickly brought her in with a single to right field to tie the game 1-1.
For a brief moment it looked as if the Tigers weren’t done. Missouri loaded the bases with two outs, threatening to break the game open, but nothing came to fruition. Bailey grounded to the shortstop, who threw to second. In a race to the bag between Daly and the ball, the umpire narrowly ruled in favor of the ball, ending the inning.
The Tigers’ offense was just enough, though. Wilmes led off the bottom of seventh with a single. A pair of groundouts moved Missouri’s all-important base runner — Snider, who entered as a pinch runner — to third with two outs for Daly.
Daly grounded to second baseman Arriana Villa, who ranged to her right, backhanded the ball and made the off-balance throw to first. It was a herculean effort, but Daly was safe, and Missouri secured its second victory of the day.
Now 10-3, the Tigers play San Diego State and No. 5 Washington on Saturday.