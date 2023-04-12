Missouri shortstop Jenna Laird bats against Lindenwood

Missouri shortstop Jenna Laird bats against Lindenwood on Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Laird, the leadoff batter, went 2-for-3 with a single and a double.

 Cal Tobias/Missourian

Missouri softball remains undefeated in midweek matchups after run-ruling Lindenwood 9-0 in five innings at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Wednesday.

Behind freshman pitcher Cierra Harrison, the Tigers improve to 24-18 this season ahead of their home series against Mississippi (23-18, 3-9 Southeastern Conference) this weekend.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

