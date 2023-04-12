Missouri softball remains undefeated in midweek matchups after run-ruling Lindenwood 9-0 in five innings at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Wednesday.
Behind freshman pitcher Cierra Harrison, the Tigers improve to 24-18 this season ahead of their home series against Mississippi (23-18, 3-9 Southeastern Conference) this weekend.
Harrison struck out six in the circle, holding the Lions (13-21) to just one hit and no runs through the five-inning game.
At the top of Missouri’s lineup, Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold paced the Tigers at the plate, both going 2-for-3. Catcher Megan Moll also notched her first home run of the season, a two-run long ball to right field in the third inning.
Junior Riley Frizell got in on the action, launching her own two-run homer over the right field fence in the first.
A string of hits in the first inning contributed to the bulk of Missouri’s runs.
Laird came home off a Honnold triple to right field after knocking a double of her own into the outfield. A Kara Daly RBI and a Maddie Gallagher double added two more, and Frizell’s two-run home run closed the five-run inning for the Tigers.
Missouri added one more in the second thanks to a pair of hits by Payton Jackson and Julia Crenshaw.
Honnold then tripled for the second time of the game in the fourth inning, and scored on a Crenshaw sacrifice fly to notch Missouri’s final run of the outing.
After downing the Lions at home, the Tigers continue their nine-game homestand with a three-game series against Mississippi starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. The SEC series will continue with Game 2 starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and will wrap at 6 p.m. Monday.