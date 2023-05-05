Jordan Weber

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Entering its final regular season series, and in search of its first SEC series victory of the season, Missouri softball did not help its case with a 9-0 defeat to No. 12 Arkansas in Columbia on Friday.

The Razorbacks jumped on Mizzou starting pitcher Jordan Weber early, notching three runs in two innings. Weber threw 52 pitches in those two frames, leading Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson to replace her in the third.

