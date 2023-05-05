Entering its final regular season series, and in search of its first SEC series victory of the season, Missouri softball did not help its case with a 9-0 defeat to No. 12 Arkansas in Columbia on Friday.
The Razorbacks jumped on Mizzou starting pitcher Jordan Weber early, notching three runs in two innings. Weber threw 52 pitches in those two frames, leading Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson to replace her in the third.
Reliever Megan Schumacher did not fare much better, allowing six runs in 2⅔ innings.
Arkansas' Kristina Foreman, who finished with three RBI, Reagan Johnson and Cylie Halvorson shined on offense with two hits each. Lauren Camenzind had a three-hit night with two RBI.
Chenise Delce was dominant in the circle for Arkansas, punching out five Missouri hitters in five scoreless innings. The Tigers managed only two hits against the 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year.
Arkansas benefited from an error in the first inning, which loaded the bases before Foreman singled home the game's first two runs. From there, the Razorbacks piled on with runs in each of the first three innings.
A four-run fifth inning put the pressure on Mizzou's offense to act, but the Tigers went down quietly in the bottom of the frame to seal a run-rule defeat.
Game 2 between the rivals is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Offense erupts as Columbia College nabs AMC title
Facing top-seeded Missouri Baptist for the second consecutive day, second-seeded Columbia College baseball put on an offensive clinic to claim the AMC Tournament title in O'Fallon.
The Cougars tallied their second-ever American Midwest Conference title in an 11-6 romping of the Spartans.
Columbia College started its offensive onslaught early, scoring seven runs in the game's first two innings. The Cougars built all the way up to a 9-0 advantage by the fourth inning.
Cayden Nicoletto led the offensive display with a 2-for-4 day, driving home two runs. Riley Poulton added two RBI, while five other Cougars' tallied one RBI apiece.
Starting pitcher Dan Fick improved to 8-0 with an efficient outing. The junior yielded seven hits and four runs in 6⅓ innings, striking out three.
Reliever Kaleb Richards closed the game with 2⅓ scoreless innings, striking out four and ending Missouri Baptist's comeback bid in the seventh inning.
The Spartans, led by Blane Besse and Alex Adams, scored six runs between the fifth and seventh innings to pull within five.
Columbia College's back-to-back upset victories vault it into the NAIA Opening Round, which is from May 15-18. The Cougars received an automatic bid with the win.
Cougars pull away from AMC rivals for sixth straight title
Columbia College men's track and field leapt, ran and vaulted to a sixth consecutive AMC Championship title at the AMC Outdoor Championships in St. Louis.
The Cougars totaled 189 points, earning two more points than second-place finisher Missouri Baptist. William Woods finished in third with 169 points, the only other AMC team to total more than 65 points.
A balanced effort guided Columbia College to the championship victory, as only two athletes earned first-place finishes in individual events. Grant Erisman and Jason Parker finished atop the podium in the long jump (21 feet, 2 inches) and high jump (6-3.25), respectively. Erisman also placed first in the long jump and second in javelin.
The Cougars placed among the top five in 25 total events, including eight second-place finishes. Alexander Dukes placed second in both the 5,000 (15 minutes, 25.89 seconds) and 10,000-meter run (32:10.07).
Columbia College was also awarded multiple AMC awards. Brennan Cape, Meaghan Rice and Mason McCaleb earned Coaching Staff of the Year honors. Erisman was named the Freshman of the Year, Outstanding Field Athlete and the Athlete of the Meet.
Carr was named on the Champions of Character list.
The Cougars' next event is the USF Fighting Chance meet from May 12-13 in Joliet, Illinois. They will then prepare for the NAIA Outdoor Championships in Marion, Indiana, that take place from May 24-27.
CC women place second at AMC Championship
Aiming for a second consecutive AMC title, Columbia College women's track and field placed second in this year's rendition with 132.50 points.
William Woods scored 215.50 points to take home first place in St. Louis.
The Cougars placed first in two events as Lily Ashrafzadeh posted a first-place finish in the long jump (17-7) and the 4x100 relay team (49.93) finished top among the pack.
Jada O'Donnell finished second in the 5,000 run in a time of 19:35.88.
Columbia College women's team will also journey with the men's side to the USF Fighting Chance meet as well as the NAIA Outdoor Championships.