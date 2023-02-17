Missouri softball had more success in the Sunshine State on Friday, crushing Butler 15-0 and handling Pittsburgh 5-2 in the opening games of the FIU Panther Invitational.
The Tigers (6-2) run-ruled the Bulldogs (1-7) in the fifth inning in their first game, thanks to home runs from Kara Daly, Katie Chester and Julia Crenshaw.
Jenna Laird quickly set the pace of the game, tripling off a shot to left field in her first at-bat. The Tigers put five runs on the board in the first inning, after back-to-back home runs from Daly and Chester. The Tigers' offense just kept connecting with the ball.
The Tigers scored six more runs in the second inning off of Crenshaw's homer, three hits and a few walks. The three-run shot in the second inning was the sophomore's third on the season.
Starting pitcher Jordan Weber sent every batter she faced back to the dugout, holding the Bulldogs to no runs and zero hits through the third inning.
Junior Kelsee Mortimer kicked off the fourth with a shot to center field. Daly and Chester walked, loading the bases with no outs. Maddie Snider singled to center field, scoring Mortimer and Daly, and a Laird RBI scored Missouri's final runs.
Butler had to score at least seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to prolong the game, but it could not mount a comeback. The mercy rule ended the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
A weather delay then pushed Missouri's next game against Pittsburgh back until 5:35 p.m. Freshman Cierra Harrison started in the circle, holding the Panthers to only one run in the first inning.
Laird once again set a good tempo for the Tigers at the plate with a single to the left side and tied the game off a Crenshaw RBI.
Although Pitt (3-2) scored one more in the second inning, Missouri turned around and put two runs on the board both in the third and fourth.
Laurin Krings relieved her teammate in the third inning, holding the Panthers to two hits in 3⅔ innings of work to earn the win. Taylor Pannell came into the circle in the seventh inning to close out the game.
Next up, Missouri faces FIU at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and at either 2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. later in the afternoon. On Sunday, the Tigers will play again at 8:30 a.m.