Jordan Weber

Jordan Weber

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri softball had more success in the Sunshine State on Friday, crushing Butler 15-0 and handling Pittsburgh 5-2 in the opening games of the FIU Panther Invitational.

The Tigers (6-2) run-ruled the Bulldogs (1-7) in the fifth inning in their first game, thanks to home runs from Kara Daly, Katie Chester and Julia Crenshaw.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you