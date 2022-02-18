The situation was strikingly similar to Missouri’s season opener.
Jenna Laird stood in scoring position with two outs in a tie game, and the Tigers had a chance to walk it off. This time, it was Kendyll Bailey who was the hero. Taking a page out of Kimberly Wert’s book, Bailey delivered the finishing blow with a single to left field to drive Laird in.
Missouri’s 3-2 walk-off win against South Alabama was its first victory of the day. In the second leg of Friday’s doubleheader in The Spring Games in Leesburg, Florida, the Tigers won 5-2 against North Carolina.
Tigers ace Jordan Weber started strong against South Alabama. Weber allowed two hits and no runs through her first three innings of work.
Missouri’s offense was also firing on all cylinders early. With Brooke Wilmes’ leadoff triple and Laird’s opposite-field single, the Tigers churned out a run with the first two batters they sent to the plate. Wert belted a solo home run in the bottom of the third to make it 2-0, and the Tigers were rolling.
The Jaguars did not go down without a fight. In the top of the fourth, South Alabama struck quickly. A leadoff single followed by Kennedy Cronan’s homer kicked Weber’s ERA above one. She is, in fact, human. The game was tied 2-2.
Weber walked the next batter on four pitches, and coach Larissa Anderson made the change to Megan Schumacher.
Schumacher played the role of reliever to perfection — even if it was a high-wire act at times. She shut out the Jaguars over four innings on three hits and one walk, keeping her offense in striking distance until it came through.
The top of the fifth proved crucial. South Alabama put runners at the corners with one out and the heart of its order due up. A groundout to first provided some breathing room, but a walk issued to Cronan directly after that loaded the bases. Schumacher sent the next batter back to the dugout on three pitches, ending the threat with a strikeout.
Sometimes a little luck is needed, and the Tigers got theirs in the bottom of the seventh, when Laird’s pop up that didn’t make it past the circle turned into a leadoff single. Hatti Moore bunted Laird over to second, and three batters later, Bailey delivered the win.
Freshman Kara Daly starred in Missouri’s win against North Carolina.
After a quiet first two innings for the Tigers' offense, Daly put the game’s first run on the board in the third. Two days after the Jefferson City alum got her first hit, she smacked her first home run.
In the top of the fourth, Wert turned another softball into a souvenir, sending it over the fence for her second home run of the day and her third in as many games. The two-run shot put Missouri ahead 3-0.
The Tar Heels had their chances against Tigers starter Laurin Krings. Krings pitched admirably through four innings, holding North Carolina scoreless despite allowing at least one base runner in each frame. However, the fifth proved to be the breaking point.
North Carolina loaded the bases with two outs, and it did not let another opportunity slip through its fingers. Kianna Jones doubled to center field, scoring two runs, and the runner that started the at-bat on first was barreling toward home. Wilmes fired to Laird — the all-important middle cog in the relay home — who delivered a strike to Gabi Deters to cut down the runner at the plate and dash the Tar Heels’ attempt to tie the game.
Leading 3-2, Missouri distanced itself from its opponent the next inning. With runners at the corners, Deters stole second. When the throw went to the bag, Maddie Snider broke for home and made it safely. Daly then added her second RBI of the game with a single to left, plating Deters from second to extend the lead to three.
Emma Nichols closed out the game with two scoreless innings.
Missouri walks away from what was expected to be its toughest day of the weekend with two wins. The Tigers, now 6-2 and riding a four-game win streak, play two more games Saturday.