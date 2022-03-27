No. 21 Missouri softball delivered a messy final act to an already uninspiring weekend showing. The Tigers lost 5-1 to Ole Miss on Sunday, dropping a third straight game to their SEC counterpart to remain winless in conference play.
A defensive breakdown was Missouri’s most glaring issue. The Tigers walked five batters, hit one, threw three wild pitches and committed two errors in the series finale.
Facing Missouri starter Laurin Krings for the second day in a row, Ole Miss (24-7, 3-3) pushed a run across in the first inning, grabbing an early lead it did not surrender. After a wild pitch advanced the Rebels’ runners to second and third with one out, Abbey Latham skied a pop-up into shallow left-center field. Missouri shortstop Jenna Laird, left fielder Chan’tice Phillips and center fielder Brooke Wilmes converged on the pop-up, but no one hauled it in. The ball dropped between the three Tigers defenders, bringing in an Ole Miss run.
The bottom of the third inning encapsulated Missouri’s frustration in the series. After Tate Whitley led off with a single, another runner reached on catcher’s interference. A slow roller to shortstop then went for a single and loaded the bases with no outs.
The Tigers’ miscues continued to stack up. With the bases loaded, Krings threw a wild pitch, allowing one run to score. However, the throw to the plate got caught in the Rebels’ runner’s foot, directing it away from Krings, who was covering home, and bringing in a second run to make it 3-0 Ole Miss.
A walk followed by a hit batter ended Krings’ time in the circle; the sophomore was replaced by Megan Schumacher.
Faced with the bases loaded and no outs, Schumacher minimized the damage for Missouri. One run scored on a wild pitch, but that was all Schumacher conceded in the inning.
The Tigers’ defensive struggles were met with offensive stagnation.
Rebels starter Anna Borgen tossed five shutout innings on two hits, while Savannah Diederich allowed one run over the game’s final two innings. Ole Miss’ two pitchers held the Tigers to four hits while not walking a single batter.
Missouri’s only sense of offensive life came too late. Emma Raabe sent a solo home run to left field with two outs in the seventh inning.
Offensive hardship was not unique to Sunday’s game; the Tigers (19-12, 0-5) combined for five total runs in the three-game series — perhaps the most telling statistic behind the sweep.