Missouri softball’s bats were quiet again Monday in Auburn, Alabama, where MU fell 2-1 to Auburn, completing a series sweep for the host Tigers.
MU managed just one hit in the series finale — a solo home run from right fielder Payton Jackson in the top of the third inning that tied the game.
Auburn walked off Missouri in the bottom of the seventh on a Denver Bryant single that scored Abbey Smith.
Cierra Harrison started for Missouri but was pulled after throwing just five pitches. She faced two batters, allowing a single to both, before Laurin Krings replaced her in the circle. AU opened the scoring in its next at-bat on a sacrifice fly from Wentzville product Jessie Blaine.
Krings pitched the remainder of the game, allowing five hits and striking out seven in 6⅓ innings of work.
Missouri (20-14, 1-8 Southeastern Conference) managed just two runs in three games in its trip to Auburn. MU next faces Northern Iowa at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Tigers sit in fifth with 18 holes to play
Missouri men’s golf shot 12-under 276 in the Hootie at Bulls Bay to move into fifth place through two rounds in Awendaw, South Carolina. The Tigers’ score was the second best of the second round.
MU, which is 19 under for the event, trails leader East Tennessee State by nine with one round to play. The Tigers are three strokes behind second-place Purdue.
Jack Lundin led the scoring for the Tigers in Round 2, firing a 5-under 67. He is 3 under for the tournament and tied for 30th.
Alfons Bondesson is tied for sixth at 8 under after shooting a second straight 68. He trails the individual leader, Alex Goff of Kentucky, by five strokes entering the final round.
DJ Springer (70) and Antonio Safa (71) were the other scorers for MU in Round 2. Charlie Crockett, who was tied for the 18-hole lead, shot 72 and is now tied for 13th.
- Dawson Meek competed as an individual and shot a second straight 68, which does not count toward MU’s team score. He is 8 under for the tournament and tied for sixth. Missouri’s team score would have benefitted in both rounds with Meek’s inclusion.
MU tees off at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday in the final round of Hootie at Bulls Bay.
CC men sit third, women sixth in Fulton
Columbia College men’s golf is in third place after the first round of the William Woods Spring Invite at Tanglewood Golf Club in Fulton. The Cougars shot 5-over 293 and trail Missouri Valley at the top of the leaderboard by eight strokes.
Kanon Kendrick led the Cougars with an even-par 72 and was tied for 10th. Trey Burton, Cameron VanLeer and Rylee Hanson each shot 73. Missouri Valley’s Mateo Quiroga leads after an opening-round 65.
CC women’s golf competed at Tanglewood, shooting a team score of 46 over for sixth place. The Cougars trail leaders Mount Mercy by 24 strokes.
Cassidy McAlpine is in tied for eighth after the opening round after signing for 79. She trails the individual lead by four.
The CC golf teams will complete the event Tuesday.
Columbia eases by Saint Mary
Columbia College lacrosse cruised to a 23-4 win over Saint Mary (Kansas) at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Derek Howard and Matthew Cessna scored five goals, and John Thomas added four as the Cougars improved to 3-1 in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and 3-2 on the season.
The Cougars next face Ottawa at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ottawa, Kansas.