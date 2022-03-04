If Missouri softball fans came for a show, they got one.
It was all Tigers in their home opener as they beat St. Thomas 13-0 in five innings Friday.
Missouri got rolling early and never stopped. After scoring one run in the first inning on Kimberly Wert’s RBI single to the left, the Tigers broke the game open with a five-run second inning.
Casidy Chaumont ripped an RBI double to get the scoring started in the second inning but was thrown out trying for a triple. Before the dust had settled from Chaumont’s double, Brooke Wilmes homered to right-center for the first four-bagger in Mizzou Softball Stadium this season. Three batters later, Kara Daly sent a three-run home run to center to make it 6-0.
For Daly, a freshman who hails from Jefferson City, playing in front of the Missouri crowd carried extra weight.
“The atmosphere was insane,” Daly said. “It was just unreal just to actually be playing instead of being in the crowd this time.”
Chaumont added three more runs to the Tigers’ mounting total with one swing in the third inning. Her hit bounced off the top of the center field fence and was not initially ruled a home run. After the play ended and the umpires convened, they ruled the hit a home run and Missouri went ahead 9-0.
With Wilmes, Daly and Chaumont’s blasts, the Tigers scored seven runs via homers.
“We’ve really just been thinking about (the) long ball — squaring it up,” Chaumont said. “That’s been the game plan and so far it’s working out pretty well for us.”
Missouri’s offense was relentless. The Tigers scored at least one run and tallied multiple hits in every inning. Jenna Laird was the only player to get three hits, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and a triple.
The lineup continued to produce after Missouri coach Larissa Anderson began to pull some of her starters in the fourth. Chantice Phillips collected her first hit of the season with a single to right. After Phillips, Kelsee Mortimer tripled for her first hit of the season and scored Phillips and Gabi Deters to extend the lead to 13.
While Missouri totaled 16 hits in the contest, St. Thomas was stuck at zero. Through the combined efforts of Jordan Weber, Megan Schumacher and Jayci Kruse, Missouri no-hit the Tommies in the run-rule-shortened game.
In every sense of the word, the Tigers were dominant in their return to Columbia.
“It was just so nice to be back in front of our home crowd,” Anderson said. “I feel like we just picked up right where we left off.”