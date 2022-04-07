After a four-game homestand that saw No. 24 Missouri softball put an end to a midseason skid, the Tigers are back on the road for a conference series against Mississippi State.
While much of the conversation surrounding Missouri’s offense has centered on the long ball, the same can be said about the Bulldogs’ offense. Mississippi State has launched 53 home runs — the fifth-most in the SEC through Wednesday.
“They have a lot of power, which, we’re gonna have to be very careful and pitch around some batters,” coach Larissa Anderson said. “There might be a few more walks, putting some people on base, because of how much power that they have.”
More than a quarter of the Bulldogs’ 53 home runs have come from Mia Davidson. A graduate student, Davidson has led an illustrious career defined by putting the ball over the fence. With 84 big flies, Davidson is the all-time SEC career home run leader. This season, she’s cranked 15 home runs to go along with a .989 slugging percentage.
Even with high power numbers, Mississippi State (24-13, 5-4) does not strike out often. The Bulldogs are tied with Arkansas for the fewest punchouts in the SEC, presenting as much of a challenge to the Tigers’ defense as it does to the pitching staff.
However, Mississippi State’s lineup is far from unstoppable. The Bulldogs do not rank highly in the SEC in hits or runs scored, and the offense has had varying levels of success in conference play.
Against that offense, Missouri’s Laurin Krings will attempt to keep rolling in the circle. In the Tigers’ most recent homestand, Krings started three games and allowed four runs in 18 innings. Missouri’s Jordan Weber is on the other side of the pendulum, having given up 15 runs in 16⅓ innings over her past four starts. The Tigers are 1-3 in those games.
Anderson noted the importance of scoring early — an aspect of the game that Missouri has dominated as of late — when talking about this series. With Jenna Laird at the top of the lineup, the Tigers have put a first-inning run on the board in each of their past four games. Laird has walked twice, singled and doubled to lead Missouri off in the first inning of those four contests. All four times she has come around to score.
Missouri (23-13, 3-5) is still picking up the pieces from its sluggish start to conference play. The Tigers dropped two games to Tennessee and were swept by Ole Miss in their first two conference matchups, relegating them to the bottom of the SEC. However, with a sweep of South Carolina and a winnable series this weekend, the Tigers have the potential to build momentum in the conference.
“We got out of the basement and I said, ‘Now we’re just in the first floor, and let’s keep climbing up to as high as we possibly can go,’” Anderson said.