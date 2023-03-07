Missouri softball won’t need plane tickets or gas money this week as the Tigers compete in Columbia for the first time this season.
The No. 24 Tigers (15-6) face Kansas City (5-13) at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium after spending the past four weeks playing in Florida, California and Oklahoma. After its home opener, Missouri hosts No. 17 Kentucky (12-5-1) on Friday to commence SEC play in a three-game series.
Despite returning to Columbia with fewer wins than they hoped for, coach Larissa Anderson said her team played some good competition over the weekend — like No. 3 Oklahoma State.
Left-handed pitcher and fifth-year senior Kelly Maxwell showcased her Women’s College World Series experience by allowing only three hits and collecting 12 strikeouts against the Tigers.
Anderson said she would’ve liked to have seen more offensive production against the Cowgirls but that the weekend was still largely successful.
Anderson also made adjustments within the fluctuating lineup throughout the three-day Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational. The goal, she said, was to give some of her younger players more experience.
“I think our lineup is going to be adjusting throughout the entire season,” Anderson said. “We’re inexperienced, so everyone’s going to get hot and cold at different times. It’s just paying attention to how they’re seeing the ball, how their at-bats are to be able to maximize what they’re doing at that time.”
Underclassmen Julia Crenshaw, Katie Chester and Vanessa Hollingsworth were all handed unique opportunities during the invitational. Crenshaw, who normally starts at second base, was behind the plate catching against Tulsa on Sunday.
Anderson said the sophomore’s versatility around the field, as well as her offensive prowess, allowed her to add younger players to the lineup.
“They’re gaining a ton of experience, and that’s what we need to carry down the stretch,” she said. “It’s a long season ... It’s a grind, and we’re going to rely on a lot of different people and a lot of different facets.”
As MU heads into conference play, Anderson wants to put younger players in positions with the game on the line, because she “can’t simulate experience.”
“They’re young, but they have so much passion and energy. They really want to be successful,” Anderson said. “It’s letting them go through those ups and downs throughout the season but (realizing) they’re giving everything they have. They’re concentrating, they’re committed to this program, they’re committed to the game. We just have to continue to ride those waves.”
The Southeastern Conference is stacked, and Kentucky is no different. The Wildcats are well coached and have some of the best players in the conference, Anderson said.
Kentucky lost twice to No. 1 Oklahoma recently but bested No. 15 Washington. The Wildcats also tied then-No. 6 Texas in their opening weekend.
The teams were knotted at 4, but the game was cut short due to a drop-dead time for travel. The Wildcats led 7-4, and, with Texas down to its last strike in the inning, the drop-dead time was reached, ending the game. Since Texas hadn’t completed its at-bat in the eighth inning, by NCAA rules, the score reverted back to the previously completed inning.
The Tigers face Kentucky for the first time at 4 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium after the home opener against Kansas City. They play Kentucky again at 1 p.m. Saturday before closing the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s the same, regardless of who we’re playing,” Anderson said of SEC competition. “We just have to make sure that we take care of Mizzou softball.”