Of the concerns Missouri softball could’ve had entering the season, a lack of offensive production had to have been toward the bottom of the list. In 2021, Missouri and Alabama tied for the most runs scored in SEC games. The Tigers had the most home runs and total bases in conference play while accruing the second-most hits.
Missouri returned a near-identical starting lineup for its 2022 campaign, but its results have been drastically different. Of 13 SEC teams, the Tigers have the lowest batting average, lowest on-base percentage and rank ninth in slugging percentage in conference play. While Missouri has played the fewest conference games at 14 (Alabama and Florida have played the most at 18), it has also scored the fewest runs.
At the root of Missouri’s offensive woes is its struggle to string base runners together to produce runs. The lineup has instead relied on home runs — a rather unpredictable method of scoring that has fed into the Tigers’ inconsistencies. In Missouri’s most recent series against Georgia, eight of its 10 runs came on home runs.
If there was a time for Missouri’s lineup to find its rhythm, it may be against Kentucky. For all the strengths that have elevated the Wildcats to No. 9 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, Kentucky has allowed the fourth-highest opponent batting average in conference play. When comparing the Wildcats to other SEC teams over the entirety of the season, Kentucky has the third-highest ERA while allowing the highest opponent batting average and striking out the fewest batters.
Unlike most of the top SEC teams, the Wildcats don’t carry a true ace. Seven pitchers have thrown at least 19 innings for Kentucky, and four of them have started at least five games. The Wildcats have started four different pitchers in their past four conference games.
However, in conference matchups when it has mattered most, Kentucky’s pitching staff has performed. Even after series against strong offenses in Alabama and Arkansas, the Wildcats boast the fourth-lowest ERA in conference play.
Led by sophomore Erin Coffel, Kentucky’s offense has long been in rhythm. Through play Wednesday, Coffel paced the SEC in RBI, and is tied for third in total bases and fourth in home runs. The Wildcats shortstop is batting .434 with a 1.307 OPS.
Kentucky’s offense will put added pressure on Missouri’s lineup. Time will do the same. With nine conference games and less than three weeks remaining before the SEC tournament, the Tigers’ offense — the team’s calling card just a year ago — will need to get its footing sooner rather than later.