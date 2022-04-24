After Missouri softball dominated the series opener against No. 9 Kentucky, Sunday’s contest returned to the competitive nature of SEC softball. The Tigers and Wildcats played tug of war on the scoreboard, but Missouri delivered the finishing blow, scoring one run in the top of the seventh to escape with an 8-7 win in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri continued to bash homers, using the long ball to score its first three runs. Kara Daly opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with her first home run since March 19.
After Kentucky responded with three runs in the bottom of the second, Kimberly Wert evened the score with a two-run blast. Wert homered twice Saturday, and Kentucky had seen enough. Wert walked in her next two plate appearances, seeing no more than five pitches in either one.
The Tigers and Wildcats exchanged two-out RBI singles in the fourth inning. Jenna Laird brought in Missouri’s run before Rylea Smith came through for Kentucky, tying the game 4-4 when she beat out a ground ball to Laird at shortstop.
Missouri scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take its largest lead of the game at 6-4. A pair of walks put two runners on for Alex Honnold, who seized the opportunity. Honnold singled and scored Hannah McGivern on a ground ball that bounced off Kentucky starter Tatum Spangler’s leg. On the next at-bat, Kendyll Bailey crossed home on a Wildcats error.
The game was far from settled.
Kentucky clawed its way back in the bottom of the fifth. With a runner on second, Tigers first baseman Emma Raabe dropped a throw from Bailey that would have recorded the second out. Instead, Kentucky had runners on second and third .
Spangler inched the Wildcats closer with an RBI groundout, but pinch-hitter Renee Abernathy had the crucial hit, driving a home run to center field to score two unearned runs and put Kentucky in front 7-6.
Brooke Wilmes joined Daly and Wert in the Tigers’ home run club with a solo home run in the sixth inning to tie the game for the fourth time since it began.
Come the top of the seventh, Missouri and Kentucky were back to where they started.
The Tigers made one last push. Honnold — the all-important leadoff hitter in the inning — laced a double to the outfield. After Daly moved her to third with a groundout, Raabe stepped up to the plate with her chance at redemption.
Two pitches later, she got it.
Raabe singled down the left field line, driving Honnold home and changing the lead for the final time.
Amid the bevy of runs, Jordan Weber’s two scoreless innings in relief may have been the deciding factor. Weber set down all six batters she faced across the sixth and seventh innings and earned the win.