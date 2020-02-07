The Tigers impressed all around as they took the field for the first time in the 2020 season Friday.
Missouri softball started its regular season competing in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. The tournament features 10 teams that made the postseason in 2019, including Missouri.
Missouri faced off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in its first matchup Friday.
Kendyll Bailey drove in the first run of the season as she hit a RBI single in the third inning. The Fighting Irish responded in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single by Katie Marino.
After three scoreless innings by both teams, Missouri set themselves apart in the seventh. Brooke Wilmes started the inning off with a single, followed by a Cayla Kessinger single. After a pitching change by Notre Dame, Bailey drove in the decisive run with an RBI single. Kessinger scored on a wild pitch to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Eli Daniel clinched the victory with a three out save, striking out two batters.
Jordan Weber took the mound for the Tigers in her first collegiate start against the Fighting Irish. Weber showcased her velocity, striking out six in five innings. She also showed poise as she was able get through multiple jams, while only giving up one run.
Missouri faced the South Alabama Jaguars in its second matchup Friday.
Unlike the first game, Missouri started off strong offensively. Wilmes led off with a double for MU. Jazmyn Rollin hit a triple down the line that drove in Wilmes for the first run of the game. Rollin scored after a throwing error by the Jaguars second baseman. Hatti Moore finished the first inning scoring for MU with a solo home run to center field.
After South Alabama cut the lead to 3-1, Missouri gained a run back after Imani Myint singled and scored off a Jaguar throwing error.
Freshman Megan Schumacher got the start for Missouri. Schumacher started off well, showing her ability to pitch to contact and get groundouts. However, she began to lose her command and give up hits in the fifth. Schumacher exited after giving up an RBI single to Shelby Sloan.
Sophie Dandola came into the game, inheriting a bases loaded, one out jam. Dandola was able to induce a groundball, however a fielding error by the shortstop Rollin allowed the Jaguars to score two and even the game at four.
South Alabama took their first lead of the game in the sixth after Amanda Flynn hit a RBI single.
Similar to its game against Notre Dame, Missouri responded in another pivotal moment.
Wilmes kicked off the sixth inning with a single, which put her at 3-4 for the game. Rollin scored Wilmes and gave Missouri the lead after hitting a two-run home run to right field. Kimberly Wert added on to the lead with a solo home run to left, giving the Tigers a 7-5 lead and a chance to close it out in the top of the seventh.
Daniel earned her second save of the day, striking out all three batters she faced.
The Tigers will continue play as they take on the Baylor Bears at 9:00 a.m. and the eighth-ranked Minnesota Gophers at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.