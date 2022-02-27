No. 16 Missouri softball and No. 6 UCLA were both vying to go undefeated in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday. Ultimately, the Bruins were the ones to do it; Missouri couldn’t dig itself out of an early hole in its 7-5 loss to UCLA in Cathedral City, California.
The Bruins jumped on Tigers starter Laurin Krings from the onset. UCLA began the top of the first inning by spraying four consecutive singles. Maya Brady, the fifth Bruin to step to the plate, launched a grand slam for her fourth home run of the season and put UCLA ahead 4-0.
The second inning proved no easier for Krings as the Bruins again led off with hits. After the first two batters singled, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson made a move; Krings did not see the lineup a second time.
Jordan Weber entered and retired the first batter she faced, but she quickly ran into the same problems as Krings. Anna Vines pulled an RBI single to right before Savannah Pola made it 7-0 with a two-run double.
To make matters worse for Missouri, it was opposed by Megan Faraimo, UCLA’s go-to pitcher who earned First Team All-American honors in 2021.
Faraimo worked through the Tigers’ lineup with ease over the first three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Kimberly Wert was the first to get to Faraimo. Wert opened the scoring for Missouri in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to left-center.
Solo home runs were the focal point of the Tigers’ comeback attempt.
Gabi Deters led off the fifth with a big fly. Two batters later, Casidy Chaumont joined the party with a solo four-bagger.
Kendyll Bailey’s solo shot in the sixth chased Faraimo from the circle and marked Bailey’s third game in a row with a home run. Later in the sixth, Vanessa Hollingsworth singled in Alex Honnold to add Missouri’s first run that didn’t end up on the other side of the fence.
Meanwhile, Weber had found a groove in the circle. Missouri trailed 7-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth, and for the first time all game it felt like the Tigers had a chance.
Brooke Wilmes added to Missouri’s momentum with her defense. Thessa Malau’ulu drove the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth to deep center. Quickly running out of real estate, Wilmes lept and made the catch before colliding with the fence and tumbling to the ground.
After Wilmes’ web gem kept UCLA off the board for the fourth consecutive inning, the Tigers, in need of two runs, sent the top of their order to plate in the seventh.
Wilmes delivered again, working a 3-2 walk to lead off the seventh. Three Missouri batters followed, all representing the tying run, but Holly Azevedo set them down in order.
The Bruins got their undefeated weekend.
Missouri (12-4) finished the classic 2-1 against teams ranked in the top 10 and 4-1 overall.