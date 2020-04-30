One of the most dominant pitchers in Missouri softball history faced quite possibly her toughest decision away from the circle.
Missouri softball’s lone senior, closer Eli Daniel, announced Thursday she would not be taking her extra year of eligibility, finishing her career with the Tigers.
Daniel, along with Missouri coach Larissa Anderson, took questions regarding the decision from reporters Thursday via Zoom.
“It was a really hard decision for me, because I do love softball so much,” Daniel said. “I had to think about what my future was going to look like.”
Daniel transferred to Missouri in 2018 after one season at Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia. In her one season at Brenau, Daniel posted a record of 43-4 with a 0.56 ERA, and her 579 strikeouts set a new NAIA single-season record. Daniel’s achievements earned her multiple honors, including the 2017 NAIA Pitcher of the Year.
During her three years at Missouri, Daniel primarily came out of the bullpen and was on pace to have her best statistical year as a Tiger in 2020. Prior to the cancellation of games, she had a career-high six wins with a 1.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts, tying her for the team lead. Daniel was one of two pitchers in the country to finish the season with six-plus wins and five-plus saves.
Anderson spoke highly of Daniel and her impact on the program. Anderson recalled a meeting the two had prior to this past season, in which Anderson laid out Daniel’s impending workload for the year.
“You’re going to be pitching every single day,” Anderson said. “Get yourself out there and mentally prepare yourself that when the game is on the line, I’m coming to you. To have that trust in someone is pretty impressive.”
Daniel doesn’t envision staying away from the game of softball for long. She aspires to begin a coaching career in the college ranks immediately.
“I honestly just felt like it was time to start this new chapter,” Daniel said. “I know that I want to go into coaching, so I’m sending out resumes. I have a great mentor in Coach Anderson, so I’m really excited.”
Anderson believes Daniel has a bright future in the game and can benefit any softball program with her knowledge of the sport.
“I know she’s going to be really successful,” Anderson said. “She did an unbelievable job with our freshman pitchers. She’s been coaching since I’ve been on the field from Day 1. She has an eye for it. Hopefully she has an opportunity this coming season.”