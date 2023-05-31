Missouri softball outfielder Alex Honnold was named to the 2023 NFCA All-American second team Wednesday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced.
Honnold led the Tigers at the plate last season with a .396 average and 14 home runs. She drove in 49 runs in 57 games and drew 44 walks.
Per a team news release, the junior from West Des Moines, Iowa, is the 26th All-American in Mizzou history.
Missouri’s season ended at the NCAA Norman Regional after back-to-back losses to California and No. 1 Oklahoma. The Tigers ended the year 35-26, holding a 7-17 record in Southeastern Conference play.
Crockett gets all-region honors
After a breakout campaign with the Missouri men’s golf team, Charlie Crockett was awarded NCAA Division I PING All-Region honors by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Saturday. The team announced the news Wednesday.
Twenty-four other players joined Crockett as honorees from the Central region. Among them were World Amateur Golf Rankings No. 1 Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech) and 2023 Masters low amateur Sam Bennett (Texas A&M).
Crockett transferred to Missouri in 2021 after two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. In his second season with the Tigers, the senior from Oxted, England, posted a scoring average of 70.03, the lowest mark since Buckley in the 2017-18 season.