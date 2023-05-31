Missouri softball outfielder Alex Honnold was named to the 2023 NFCA All-American second team Wednesday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced.

Honnold led the Tigers at the plate last season with a .396 average and 14 home runs. She drove in 49 runs in 57 games and drew 44 walks.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.