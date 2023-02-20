Alex Honnold

Alex Honnold

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri softball outfielder Alex Honnold was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Florida infielder Skylar Wallace shared the weekly honor.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you