Missouri softball outfielder Alex Honnold was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Florida infielder Skylar Wallace shared the weekly honor.
Honnold played a critical role in the Tigers’ 6-0 performance last week in Florida. The junior centerfielder registered a .654 batting average, 1.357 slugging percentage and a .762 on-base percentage over the six games.
During the undefeated week, Honnold hit 9 for 14 at the plate, collecting 10 RBI, nine runs, four doubles and two home runs. Honnold also was 4 for 5 on stolen base attempts.
The accolade is Honnold’s first during her career at MU, according to an MU athletics release.
Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said in a press conference last week that Honnold is on the quieter side, despite her impressive start to the season. Anderson said one of the team’s goals is to get Honnold to smile and show more enthusiasm.
“Any time she comes through with a big hit, clutch RBI, great play, it excites everybody else in the dugout just to get her to have a reaction,” Anderson said.
Honnold and the Tigers will travel to California this weekend, on deck to face two more ranked teams.
Missouri will play Cal Poly at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and BYU at 5 p.m. in Palm Springs. The Tigers also will face No. 19 Oregon State, No. 24 Oregon and Long Beach State in a three-day tournament.
Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
