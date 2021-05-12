Missouri softball’s Katherine Kadlec was named to the 2021 Softball Community Service Team by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday. This marks the second straight year the Columbia native and Tolton Catholic alumni has made the team.
Kadlec has served with the Thompson Center for Autism, Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital and the Mizzou Youth Experience, among others. The redshirt junior has also served with the Mizzou’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as an executive member during her time with the Tigers.