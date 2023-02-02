Missouri softballshortstop Jenna Laird was selected to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC softball team after the Southeastern Conference released a list of 22 players in the league Thursday.
This newest recognition joins a long list of preseason accolades for the junior. Earlier this year she was named to the Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award. She was also named one of the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season.
Laird, a 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner for shortstop, led the Tigers last season in batting average (.388), runs (44) and hits (67). The Rawlings Gold Glove Award is given to “the most talented defensive student-athletes,” according to the Rawlings website, and only recognizes one player at each position around the country.
Laird and the Tigers start the 2023 season Feb. 10 against national runner-up Texas in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.