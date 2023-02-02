Jenna Laird

Missouri softballshortstop Jenna Laird was selected to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC softball team after the Southeastern Conference released a list of 22 players in the league Thursday.

This newest recognition joins a long list of preseason accolades for the junior. Earlier this year she was named to the Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award. She was also named one of the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

