Jenna Laird leads off (copy) (copy)

Missouri shortstop Jenna Laird takes a secondary lead during the Tigers' SEC Tournament opener against Auburn on May 11 in Gainesville, Fla. Laird was named to the D1Softball Preseason D100 list.

 Hunter Dyke/MU Athletics

Missouri softball's Jenna Laird was named to the D1Softball Preseason D100 as one of the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season.

The junior shortstop was ranked 64th on the list. Oklahoma junior Tiare Jennings took the top spot. 

