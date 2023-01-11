Missouri softball's Jenna Laird was named to the D1Softball Preseason D100 as one of the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season.
The junior shortstop was ranked 64th on the list. Oklahoma junior Tiare Jennings took the top spot.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri softball's Jenna Laird was named to the D1Softball Preseason D100 as one of the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season.
The junior shortstop was ranked 64th on the list. Oklahoma junior Tiare Jennings took the top spot.
Laird led the Tigers in several offensive categories last season, among them batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs scored (44) and stolen bases (22).
She also received 2022 Third Team All-Region honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at shortstop and was named to the All-SEC second team and SEC All-Tournament team.
The Tigers begin their season Feb. 10 against defending national runner-up Texas in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.
Missouri volleyball got its first signing under new coach Dawn Sullivan as she announced the signing of Maya Sands on Wednesday.
The sophomore libero spent her first season at UNLV, where she was coached by Sullivan. The Rebels won the Mountain West Conference championship and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.
Sands played in all 31 games in her freshman season. The Rock Falls, Illinois, product led the team in both digs (412) and aces (30) and was second in assists (111). She was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on two occasions and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 19.
Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.