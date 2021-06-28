Missouri softball announced coaching role changes following Chris and Kate Malveaux's departure for Tennessee.
Sara Marino was promoted to associate head coach, and Michaela Transue was promoted to assistant coach according to a news release Monday night.
Marino played under Missouri coach Larissa Anderson at Hofstra and has coached with her since 2017.
"(Marino) has played a very valuable role in our success, which was most evident this past season bring ranked in the Top 10 in the country defensively," Anderson said in the release. "Sara has earned and deserves the title Associate Head Coach as she is involved in every aspect of the program as well as the day-to-day operations."
Transue has been with the Tigers since 2019. She started as a graduate assistant before being a volunteer assistant for the past two seasons.
"Michaela has paid her dues in working up the ladder since she has entered this profession," Anderson said in the release. "She has been molded for this opportunity. She has a tremendous knowledge and passion for the game ... she adds another layer to our staff."