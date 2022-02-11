It was both Missouri and Penn State’s first games of the season, and both offenses showed their rust.
A game of softball turned into a game of chicken, with both defenses refusing to give up the first run. In the top of the eighth inning, Missouri finally blinked and conceded the first run. Unphased, the Tigers staged a comeback in the bottom frame that culminated with a Kim Wert walk-off single.
The Tigers went 1-1 in their first day of the Northern Lights Invitational. Missouri escaped its season opener with a 2-1 win over Penn State in eight innings Friday but dropped the second leg of the doubleheader to UConn 6-2.
Offensive struggles were the most glaring takeaway, but the Tigers also had difficulty controlling the bases. Across two games, opposing teams stole seven bases on Missouri.
Both starting pitchers shined in the first game, but Missouri’s Jordan Weber stole the show. The junior righty took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out 10 Nittany Lions. Weber allowed one hit and two walks over six innings of work while also hitting a batter.
Penn State missed an opportunity to take the lead in the sixth inning. With one out and a runner on first, Melody Coombs left early on a steal and was wiped from the bases. Ally Kurland then doubled to right-center but had no one on base to drive in. The Nittany Lions stranded Kurland in scoring position.
Penn State starter Bailey Parshall stymied the Tigers’ explosive lineup, allowing four hits and one walk while hitting one batter in seven innings of work. Parshall struck out the first five batters she faced and tallied 10 total.
After seven innings of scoreless play, extra innings provided the catalyst needed for runs — starting each half-inning with a runner on second base.
The Nittany Lions jumped on the opportunity, scoring the free runner on a Lauren Marcotte single to left field. Coombs then singled, and Penn State had a chance to do more damage. However, Missouri’s Megan Schumacher, who was in her second inning of work, closed the door with a pair of strikeouts.
Up came the top of the Tigers’ lineup.
Brooke Wilmes, the Preseason All-American, bunted Casidy Chaumont over to third. After Jenna Laird walked and Alex Honnold grounded out, Missouri was down to its final out.
Hatti Moore, the graduate student who changed her mind and decided to return for the 2022 season, was set up to be the hero. Laird, now on second, represented the winning run while Chaumont, the tying run, stood on third.
Moore didn’t force the issue. She drew a walk and passed the opportunity to junior Megan Moll.
Moll took on the same patient mindset working the count full. It was a scenario you would find in a movie: extra innings, losing by one run, bases loaded and a full count.
In the end, all Moll had to do was watch. The umpire called the next pitch ball four and the game was tied.
Before the excitement of the Missouri dugout could calm down, Wert belted a line drive down the left field line. After one game, the Tigers had their first walk-off of the season.
There was little time for celebration though; Missouri’s game against Connecticut began roughly 45 minutes later.
The commotion of the Tigers’ walk-off may have masked their sluggish offense in the first game, but those struggles were on full display against the Huskies.
Laird gave the Tigers an early lead with a solo home run in the top of the third inning. However, that lead quickly disappeared.
Missouri starter Laurin Krings worked out of trouble in the first, but she couldn’t do so again in the third after the first two batters of the inning reached safely.
With runners on the corners, the Huskies, perhaps testing Missouri’s earlyseason preparedness, tried to steal second base. Moore threw to second, prompting the runner on third to come home, but an errant throw back to the plate left everybody safe and gave UConn its first run.
The Huskies exploded in the fourth, peppering five hits throughout the inning, including two with two outs, to chase Krings from the game and take a 4-1 lead.
The Huskies added to their total in both the fifth and sixth innings, making sure they would hold their lead against the No. 11 Tigers. It wouldn’t be an issue.
Moore plated Wilmes on a double in the sixth, but all it would do is help make the box score look better.
Missouri was outplayed in every part of the game against UConn. The Tigers went 6-26 (.231) overall and 1-8 (.125) with runners on base. The most jarring difference between the two teams was how they led off innings. Missouri’s first batter of the inning reached base once in seven tries. UConn did so in five of six innings.
The Tigers get back on the field Saturday with two games.