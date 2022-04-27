The way Missouri softball is swinging the bat, it’s only a matter of time before its offense takes over a game. In the Tigers’ 9-3 win over Saint Louis on Wednesday, that takeover began in the third inning.
Billikens starter Chloe Wendling constrained a red-hot Missouri lineup early until Tigers first baseman Emma Raabe opened the floodgates in the bottom of the third, pulling a home run down the left field line.
Missouri’s lineup thrived in its second time facing Wendling. After Raabe’s solo shot, Jenna Laird ripped a single up the middle ahead of Brooke Wilmes, who belted a two-run home run for her 100th career extra-base hit, breaking Missouri softball’s all-time record.
“I know that that record and that award wouldn’t be where it is today without the (help) of my coaches (and) my teammates,” Wilmes said. “It’s not just me who gets that award. Of course my name will be there, but it’s all the help that I’ve had in the past and it just helps me feel really great that I’ve had so much support in my life.”
Missouri (29-17, 8-9 SEC) continued to string hits together in the bottom of the fourth. Casidy Chaumont and Kara Daly each singled to set the inning in motion. The Tigers scored three runs in the frame with two outs. After Chaumont scored from third base on a throwing error, Hatti Moore raced around the bases for an RBI triple. Laird plated Moore and pushed Missouri’s lead to 6-1 with a bunt single.
Not to be excluded from another offensive outburst, Kimberly Wert hit her fifth home run in as many days with a two-run blast to center field in the fifth inning.
“Our team mentality is ‘Pass the bat’,” Wert said. … “I could go through our whole lineup, we could all (hit home runs), it’s just they happen to get on in front of me and I do my job.”
Megan Schumacher, who has served as a weapon out of the bullpen for Missouri, started in the circle for the second time this season and kept Saint Louis off the board until the fourth inning, when the Billikens rallied for three hits and a run.
Saint Louis (20-22, 12-5 Atlantic 10) added two more runs in the fifth inning but left the bases loaded. Tigers rightfielder Alex Honnold prevented a run in the inning when she threw the lead runner out at the plate on a bases-loaded line drive to the outfield.
“These midweek games are always tough,” coach Larissa Anderson said. “Coming from obviously a high, sweeping Kentucky at their place, and then having to play a midweek after they have to spend the entire day in class and have to be able to make that fast switch, that quick switch to come out and play competitively, and I think they set the tone from the very beginning.”