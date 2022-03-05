MU softball's offense unstoppable in doubleheader sweep

Missouri softball put together complete performances in its two wins Saturday. The Tigers beat Bradley 10-1 in six innings and topped St. Thomas 11-2 in five innings.
Eight days after setting a new career high in strikeouts, Laurin Krings fanned 14 Bradley batters to match her personal best. In a six-inning effort, Krings allowed one run, three hits and one walk.
“I thought Krings’ first two innings are some of the best pitching I’ve seen from her,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “She was throwing both sides of the plate. Her rise ball that she was throwing inside to the righties is the best that I’ve seen, so I’m gonna go back and make sure I take a look at video and see what she was doing to get that movement.”
Missouri jumped out to another early lead with two runs in the first inning. The Braves played a part in the rally. With one out and Jenna Laird on second, Kimberly Wert struck out on a wild pitch. Instead of making the easier throw to first to complete the strikeout, Bradley catcher Jordy van der Werf tried to throw out Laird, who had broken for third, leaving everyone safe.
The Tigers quickly capitalized on their get out of jail free card, as Kara Daly scored Laird with a single to left field. Two batters later, Alex Honnold laced a single through the right side of the infield to bring Daly across.
“(My teammates) work so hard behind me and then they go up to the plate and put up huge numbers, and it just takes a lot of pressure of off me, and I’m trying my best to get us back to where we were last year and farther,” Krings said.
Keeler van Breusegen did all of Bradley’s offensive damage with one swing when she homered to lead off the top of the third.
With Missouri leading 2-1, the Braves threatened to tie the game when Grace French tripled to open the fourth. Krings stranded the runner, getting an infield pop-up and two strikeouts to hold the lead.
“When (Krings) had that leadoff triple that was hit over Brooke’s head in center field, to be able to shut them down — last year she wouldn’t have done that,” Anderson said. … “She immediately shut them down.”
After a rocky first inning, French found a groove in the circle. Beginning with the last batter in the first, French sat down the next 10 Tigers she faced.
Missouri emphatically broke out of its mid-game slump in the fifth. Riley Frizell led off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to deep center. After Casidy Chaumont followed with an infield single and Brooke Wilmes was hit by a pitch, the Tigers had strung together successful at-bats for the first time since the start of the game.
Wert plated Chaumont with an RBI fielder’s choice before Daly’s two-run homer made it 6-1 Missouri.
Once the Tigers got hot, they never cooled off. Missouri added four more runs in the sixth to get the run-rule victory over the Braves. Wilmes ended the game with a two-run blast down the right-field line.
The 45-minute break between games did nothing to slow the Tigers’ offensive momentum.
In the bottom of the first inning against St. Thomas, Missouri’s offense exploded for six runs before the Tommies recorded an out.
As the first Missouri batter to step into the box after her game-ending home run in the day’s first contest, Wilmes kicked off the bottom of the first in the second game with another big fly.
Wilmes’ blast was the first of many. Three batters later, Daly homered for the second time on the day and in her third consecutive game. Directly after Daly, Honnold hit her first career four-bagger. Kendyll Bailey then homered to give Missouri back-to-back-to-back home runs. The Tigers put together six hits — four for home runs and five for extra bases — in the inning.
Still, Missouri was not finished with the long ball. In the second inning, Wert rounded the bases for her 46th home run with Missouri.
“I know my job on this team is to hit the ball very far. Obviously, I don’t run fast, so my job is to hit it far so I don’t have to,” Wert said with a smile.
Hatti Moore homered to lead off the third inning and Julia Crenshaw hit a solo shot in the fourth to give the Tigers a home run in every inning they went to the plate. Crenshaw’s home run also served as her first hit with the team.
Working with a six-run lead after the first inning, Anderson was able to share the workload in the circle. Jordan Weber started the game but handed the ball over to Megan Schumacher after one inning. Schumacher pitched the remaining four innings and earned the win.
Missouri (15-4) has captured run-rule victories in each of its first three games this weekend. The Tigers will have one final tune-up game Sunday before they begin their SEC schedule Friday.